Galway to appeal red card after semi-final win

Galway captain Ian McGlynn sent off and set to miss All-Ireland final

Paul Keane at Croke Park

Wexford’s Dylan Whelan attempts to block Paddy Cummins of Galway. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Wexford’s Dylan Whelan attempts to block Paddy Cummins of Galway. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Galway 0-20 Wexford 0-11

Making history is rarely easy and while Galway are now within touching distance of an Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC three-in-a-row, a couple of fresh hurdles have been thrown in front of them.

They will be without, as things stand, captain and centre-back Ian McGlynn for their August 18th final showdown with Kilkenny after his straight red card dismissal.

Galway led by nine points when McGlynn was dismissed in the 38th minute following an off the ball incident which also resulted in Wexford’s Luke Kavanagh being booked.

To the title holders’ credit, they retained that nine point advantage at full-time and never truly looked troubled.

There was further drama in stoppage time when Galway full-forward Shane Morgan suffered a suspected concussion during a melee which resulted in two Wexford players - Kyle Scallan and Cian Molloy - being sent off and a third player - Galway’s Eanna Davoren - being booked.

It’s understood that Morgan was taken by ambulance to hospital for attention though manager Brian Hanley said he’s optimistic that both the Loughrea attacker and McGlynn will be available for the final.

Hanley said that in McGlynn’s case, an appeal of his red card is almost certain.

“If I know Shane Morgan, he’ll be fine,” said Hanley. “He’s great stock and he’ll be alright. With Ian, we’ll appeal it because it’s very harmless from what I’ve heard.”

Wexford, fresh from a first Leinster title since 1985, performed poorly and managed just five points from play.

They trailed 0-10 to 0-3 at half-time and were buried beneath an avalanche of Sean McDonagh scores, the Galway centre-forward finishing with 0-12 (0-9 from frees) and earning the man of the match award.

Galway: M Egan; A Nolan, E Lawless, C Brennan; E Collins, I McGlynn, J Cooney; L Leen, A Connaire (0-2); T Killeen (0-2), S McDonagh (0-12, 0-9f), C Cunningham (0-1); G Thomas (0-1), S Morgan, R Davitt. Subs: G Lee (0-1) for Davitt 40, S O’Hanlon for Cunningham 48, P Cummins (0-1) for Leen 51, E Davoren for Collins 55, O Slevin for Killeen 63.

Wexford: C Byrne; J Conroy, K Scallan, D Whelan; J Moran, C Molloy, D Codd; J Kirwan, L Kavanagh (0-1); J Shiel (0-1), P Whitty, D O’Neill; AJ Redmond (0-5, 0-5f), D Cantwell (0-2), R Lawlor (0-1). Subs: C Byrne (0-1) for O’Neill h/t, C Browne for Whitty h/t, C Foley for Shiel 46, D O’Leary for Kirwan 48, O Pepper for Redmond 56.

Ref: C Cunning (Antrim).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.