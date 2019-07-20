Galway into All-Ireland minor semi-final

Seán McDonagh scores 1-9 against Clare as Galway win by two points

 

Galway 1-24 Clare 1-22

Galway qualified for an All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final against Wexford with a 1-9 tally from Seán McDonagh key to the win over Clare at O’Moore Park.

Three down at the break, Clare fought back to lead by three midway through the second-half, but four points from substitute Seán O’Hanlon helped Galway over the line.

Needing a six-point win to qualify, Clare got off to a bright start with Shane Meehan to the fore, but after McDonagh pointed a ‘65 and a free, an excellent score from Alex Connaire put Galway 0-4 to 0-2 ahead after 11 minutes.

Clare had plenty of success working the ball upfield from their uncontested puck-outs, but a fine Colm Cunningham effort and an instinctive McDonagh point soon had Galway four clear.

Meehan continued to be a threat as Clare clawed their way back, and despite McDonagh’s successful penalty in the 28th minute, the Munster side did well to only trail by 1-11 to 0-11 at the interval.

Facing an exit, Clare tore into second-half and scored five of the first seven points to level matters by the 37th minute, while two in a row from Meehan put them ahead soon after.

Clare substitute Seán Ronan pointed twice after his arrival but despite a late goal from Cian Galvin, four points from O’Hanlon saw Galway to victory.

Galway: M Egan; A Nolan, E Lawless, E Davoren; E Collins (0-1), I McGlynn (c), C Brennan; L Leen (0-1), A Connaire (0-3); C Cunningham (0-1), S McDonagh (1-9, 1-0 pen, 0-4f, 2’65), T Killeen (0-1); G Lee (0-1), S Morgan, G Thomas (0-2). Subs: L Prendergast for Davoren (37 mins), S O’Hanlon (0-4) for Killeen (43), C Molloy for Lee (52), P Cummins (0-1) for Morgan (56), O Slevin for Leen (60).

Clare: A Shanahan; A Hogan, S Devanney, T Butler (0-1); C O’Meara (0-1), C Galvin (c) (1-1, 0-1f), J Collins; C Hegarty (0-1), O Clune; D Downes, D Cahill (0-1), C Murphy; S Meehan (0-13, 0-9f), O O’Donnell (0-2), C O’Connor. Subs: S Ronan (0-2) for Murphy (43 mins), S Punch for Downes (50), K Smyth for Cahill (52).

Referee: C McAllister (Cork).

