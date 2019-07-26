Galway GAA mourning the death of PJ Qualter

Turloughmore forward scored goals in both the league and All-Ireland finals of 1975

 

Galway GAA is mourning the loss at the age of 76 of PJ Qualter, a member of the pioneering hurling team that brought home the 1975 NHL title – the county’s first senior silverware in over 20 years – and reached that year’s All-Ireland final, which ended in defeat by Kilkenny.

He had retired by the time the county famously took Liam MacCarthy across the Shannon in the 1980 All-Ireland but played with many of those who did, such as John Connolly, Seán Silke, Iggy Clarke and the late Joe McDonagh.

A bustling full forward from the Turloughmore club, he scored goals in both 1975 finals.

“He was a highly respected member of the Galway hurling community,” according to journalist and broadcaster Jim Carney, “and will be deeply mourned. The league win of 1975 against Tipperary is regarded as the platform on which modern Galway hurling has been built – to an even greater extent than the 1972 under-21 All-Ireland. His late goal changed the course of that final.

“He was also extremely influential as a coach, managing Sarsfields just after junior clubs New Inn and Bullaun had amalgamated and he had a fantastic effect on the players, leading them to their first county title in 1980 and from there they went on to win All-Irelands in the 1990s and produce great players. His contribution to the club has never been forgotten.”

