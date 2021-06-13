Galway finish strong to see off Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork 2-23 Galway 3-25

Galway finished top of Division 1A with a powerful closing spell to fashion a well-deserved victory at sunny Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

They outscored Cork by 1-7 to 0-3 coming down the stretch and how appropriate that outstanding midfielder Cathal Mannion was the driving force.

He swept up field to snatch the decisive third goal in the 64th minute to steer Galway home to a morale-boosting victory.

Second-half goals proved decisive for the visitors with Conor Whelan claiming the first after 39 minutes before Conor Cooney added a superb second a dozen minutes later.

It stemmed from a brilliant sideline cut on the left by Fintan Burke which was caught by Brian Concannon, who fed Cooney for a fine finish to decorate the move and tie up matters at 2-17 apiece at the second water break.

Captain Pádraic Mannion edged Galway ahead for the first time in the 54th minute, but Cork rallied with three points of their own, two Patrick Horgan frees and Darragh Fitzgibbon’s fourth.

Back came Galway as Evan Niland hit his second from play before Burke levelled for the fourth time and then Galway found another gear to sweep past their opponents.

It was a disappointing outcome for Cork, who had looked the more likely side, especially after they pounced for goals early and late in the first-half to establish a 2-12 to 0-12 interval advantage.

The first came only after two minutes, when Horgan set-up Conor Cahalane, who made no mistake from close range, but the second was a disaster for Galway.

Keeper Éanna Murphy tried to pick out Gearóid McInerney with a short puck-out following a Jack O’Connor point, but the ball was fumbled and O’Connor capitalised on the gift.

Galway had a couple of chances of their own, Niland forcing a good save at his near post by keeper Patrick Collins for a ‘65, which the sharp-shooter converted.

And Cork needed a timely intervention from Mark Coleman to flick Adrian Tuohey’s pass for Joseph Cooney out for another ‘65, duly pointed by Niland.

Cork led by a point at the first water break and while Concannon restored parity for the first time after 24 minutes, Cork hit three without response to again take control.

But, they faded on the resumption and Whelan’s goal set the tone for the second-half.

Cork: P Collins; G Millerick, E Cadogan, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony, M Coleman (0-1), D Cahalane; L Meade, D Fitzgibbon (0-4); C Cahalane (1-1), S Harnedy, S Barrett; S Kingston (0-2), P Horgan (C) (0-11, eight frees), J O’Connor (1-2).

Subs: A Cadogan for Barrett half-time, R O’Flynn (0-1) for C Cahalane and A Connolly for Harnedy 54 mins, B Hennessy (0-1) for Meade and D Dalton for O’Connor 63 mins, T Deasy for Kingston 67 mins, S O’Leary-Hayes for Millerick 69 mins.

Galway: E Murphy; D Morrissey, G McInerney, TJ Brennan; P Mannion (C) (0-1), D Burke, F Burke (0-1); S Loftus (0-1), C Mannion (1-2); J Cooney (0-3), C Whelan (1-1), A Tuohey; B Concannon (0-4), C Cooney (1-2), E Niland (0-8, four frees, two ‘65s).

Subs: J Fitzpatrick for Morrissey injured 44 min, N Burke (0-1) for Tuohey 47 mins, J Flynn (0-1 free) for C Cooney 52 mins, J Mannion for Niland and S Linnane for McInerney 63 mins.

Referee: P O’Dwyer (Carlow).