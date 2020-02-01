First-half goals provide the buffer required as Cork take down Tipperary

Robbie O’Flynn and a Patrick Horgan penalty helped Rebels into four point lead at half-time

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Cork’s Damien Cahalane shoots on goal during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A game against Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Cork 2-24 Tipperary 1-25

Cork edged All-Ireland champions Tipperary in a high-scoring game before a crowd of just under 10,000 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night.

The game finished in a welter of excitement after Tipp goalkeeper Brian Hogan buried a penalty, four minutes from the end of regulation time, to make it a one-point match.

It was awarded for a foul on Mark Kehoe by Bill Cooper after Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins denied Niall O’Meara with a stunning save.

Moments later, there was a long delay following a head injury sustained by Tipperary substitute John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer, who was challenging a high ball and had to be stretchered off.

The visitors chased a winning goal, but Collins was equal to their best efforts as Cork bounced back from the Waterford defeat.

In the first half the sides were level eight times, but Cork’s goals helped them lead by 2-13 to 0-15 at the break.

Tipperary’s Seán O’Brien concedes a penalty by fouling Cork’s Robbie O’Flynn. Photo: Ken Sutton/Inpho
The first came in the 11th minute, when the returning Alan Cadogan set up Robbie O’Flynn, whose shot caught Hogan by surprise, slipping inside his upright for a 1-4 to 0-5 advantage.

The second goal came in the closing act, four minutes into injury-time, and O’Flynn was involved again, this time he was hauled down by Seán O’Brien for a penalty.

Cork captain Patrick Horgan duly obliged with an unstoppable low shot to the bottom-left corner of Hogan’s net.

The respective forward lines revelled in the ideal conditions and the direct approach adopted by both teams.

Cork were noticeably far more industrious around the middle third with O’Flynn and Cadogan impressing in their shooting.

Tipp also benefited from a route-one approach, captain Jason Forde and Mark Kehoe availing of the regular supply close to the posts.

The high tempo was maintained during a protracted second period as the rivals exchanged points with Pádraic Maher nailing a beauty from distance after 43 minutes.

Horgan’s free-taking was again crucial to Cork’s victory while substitutes Darragh Fitzgibbon and Mark Coleman also made important contributions.

CORK: P Collins; C Spillane, R Downey, S O’Donoghue; C O’Leary, T O’Mahony, D Cahalane (0-1); B Cooper, L Meade (0-1); R O’Flynn (1-3), S Harnedy (0-2), A Walsh (0-1); A Cadogan (0-4), D Dalton, P Horgan, captain, (1-9, 1-0 pen, eight frees).

Subs: D Fitzgibbon (0-2) for Walsh (21 mins, inj), M Coleman (0-1) for O’Mahony injured (25), C Lehane for Dalton (46), S Kingston for Meade (61).

TIPPERARY: B Hogan (1-0 pen); J O’Dwyer, R Maher (0-1 free), S O’Brien; S Kennedy, P Maher (0-3), P Cadell (0-2), A Flynn (0-1), W Connors; J McGrath (0-4), C Darcy (0-2), M Breen; M Kehoe (0-4), J Forde, captain, (0-4, three frees), J Morris (0-2).

Subs: J Cahill (0-1) for Cadell (25 mins), N O’Meara (0-1) for Breen (32), S Callanan for D’Arcy (47, inj), B O’Meara for S Kennedy (52), J O’Dwyer for Forde (63), P Flynn for O’Dwyer injured (70+7).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford)

