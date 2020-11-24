Eddie Brennan steps down as Laois hurling manager

Eddie Brennan has stepped down as Laois hurling manager after two years. The news was announced on social media on Tuesday and in a statement, the county board expressed disappointment with the departure.

Brennan, winner of eight All-Ireland medals with the dominant Kilkenny team of the past two decades, was a success in the role, leading Laois to the McDonagh Cup last year as well as a shock win over Dublin in the All-Ireland series.

Promoted to Division 1 of the league, the county was competitive in this year’s matches and retained its status in the top division. Defeats by Dublin and Clare ended their championship interest this year but they were beaten by only a point in the qualifier match with eventual All-Ireland quarter-finalists Clare.

“Laois GAA is disappointed that our outgoing Management team has decided not to commit for 2021,” runs the statement from the county. “Laois GAA wish to thank Eddie, Niall and Tommy for their dedication and excellent work for the past two years. Laois GAA will meet shortly to formalise a process for the next appointment.”

The management statement was also posted, signed by Brennan and selectors Niall Corcoran and Tommy Fitzgerald.

“On behalf of the Laois hurling senior management team I wish to inform you we will be stepping down and not going forward for the 2021 season.

“We would like to thank all persons concerned that we worked with over the last two years and in particular the players who gave us great effort and dedication.

“We would like to wish everybody associated with Laois GAA the best in the future and wish them ever success.”