Eddie Brennan gets straight back in the game with Dublin champions Cuala

Eddie Brennan has been appointed as coach of Dublin hurling champions Cuala. The former Kilkenny All-Ireland winner departed from the Laois manager’s position last week and has wasted no time getting back into the game with the Dalkey club.

He is to be part of a management team with the club’s John Twomey, who hurled for Dublin in the 1980s and ’90s.

Cuala senior hurlers are delighted to announce the appointment of John Twomey as team manager and Eddie Brennan as team coach. John Twomey has had a long career with the Dublin hurlers. Eddie Brennan is recognised as one of the all-time great forwards to play the game. — Cuala GAA (@CualaCLG) December 3, 2020

Brennan’s appointment to the role with the All-Ireland club champions of 2017 and ’18 was confirmed by the club’s Twitter account on Thursday night. It is another high-profile appointment for Cuala, in succession to Willie Maher the former Tipperary under-21 manager and before him former Galway mentor Mattie Kenny, who led the club to the All-Ireland titles and currently manages Dublin.

