Dublin under-21s see off Carlow with ease

Dublin 4-18 Carlow 0-12

Dublin Under-21 hurlers totally outclassed hosts Carlow in this Leinster championship Round 2 tie at Netwatch Cullen Park on Wednesday evening; a total of 12 Dublin players sharing in an 18 point victory which sets up an away meeting against Westmeath.

Dublin were in front within the opening minute when midfielder Johnny McGuirk pointed from play. Showing great fielding, pace and scoring power, the visitors had powered into a double scores lead by half time (0-12 to 0-6).

Carlow simply had no answer to the superior hurling skills of the Dubs, depending exclusively on Chris Nolan for their first half tally – Nolan scored 0-11 on his side’s overall total, 0-4 from play.

Any hopes of a Carlow comeback were dashed within a minute of the restart when Dublin’s Pól Crummey flashed home his side’s first goal. Futher green flags were to follow from Cian O’ Sullivan, substitute Cillian Costello and a wonderful solo effort from centre forward Eoghan Dunne as Dublin won much as they pleased. Dunne, from the St Brigid’s club was his side’s top scorer,with 1-3 from play.

Scorers – Dublin: E Dunne 1-3, P Crummey 1-2, C Currie 0-4, 0-3 frees, C O Costello 1-1, C O’Sullivan 1-0, E Conroy 0-2, J McGuirk, D Keogh, C Dowling, R Hayes, C Burke, S McCaw 0-1 each.

Carlow: C Nolan 0-11, 0-7 frees, C Whelan 0-1 free.

Dublin: D Perry; C Hendricken, S Howard, P Smyth; E Conroy (0-2), C Burke (0-1), D Gray; J McGuirk (0-1), D Keogh (0-1); C Dowling (0-1), E Dunne (1-3), R Hayes (0-1); C Currie (0-4, 0-3 frees), C O’Sullivan (1-0), P Crummey (1-2).

Subs: J McVeigh for Smyth (27); C Costello (1-1) for Dowling (h/t); S McCaw (0-1) for Keogh (37); O Lanigan for McGuirk (42).

Carlow: T Dowling; J Wall, D Tobin, D Connors; A Casey, O Roberts, E Redmond; N Lynham, K McDonald; C Tracey, J Nolan, P Hynes; C Whelan (0-1 free), P Connors, C Nolan (0-11, 0-7 frees).

Subs: A Amond for Wall (18); A Whelan.