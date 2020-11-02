Dublin to meet Cork in first round of All-Ireland SHC qualifiers

Clare to meet Laois with defending champions Tipperary and Wexford given a bye

Mattie Kenny’s Dublin have been drawn to play Cork in the qualifiers. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Dublin have been drawn to meet Cork in the first round of the 2020 All-Ireland SHC qualifiers.

Meanwhile defending All-Ireland champions Tipperary have been given a bye, after they were beaten 3-23 to 2-17 by Limerick at a sodden Pairc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon.

Elsewhere Clare have been drawn to play Laois, with Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford also receiving a bye.

The fixtures will be held this coming weekend of November 7th-8th, with venues and throw-in times to be confirmed on Monday afternoon.

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Round 1 fixtures:

Dublin v Cork
Laois v Clare

Bye - Tipperary and Wexford

