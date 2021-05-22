Dublin finally find the net as they steam past Antrim

Dublin 1-26 Antrim 1-18

It took them more than 200 minutes of action but Dublin finally found the net in the Allianz League, burning off Antrim with a Ronan Hayes goal at Parnell Park that was both belated and brilliantly taken.

In truth, Dublin looked like winners throughout this Division 1B encounter at but Hayes’ 54th minute cracker was still mightily welcome, opening up a 10-point lead and all but sealing it.

Having failed to find the net in Round 1 against Kilkenny and having then killed off Laois with a barrage of points, 30 in total, it was a timely strike and one for the highlights reel too.

Kilmacud Crokes man Hayes combined cleverly with Jake Malone at the clubhouse end of Parnell Park, eventually controlling the ball on his hurl before volleying to the net.

Antrim responded with six of the game’s next seven points to get the deficit down to five but that was as good as it got for them.

Dublin were in the thick of running in their full allocation of seven substitutes at that late stage and lost a little shape as a result.

Dublin’s Chris Crummey and Keelan Molloy of Antrim in action during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B game at Parnell Park. Photograph: Brian Reilly-Troy/Inpho

They finished strongly at least with John Hetherton, Paul Crummey and Davy Keogh all coming on and getting on the scoresheet for Mattie Kenny’s side.

It’s back to back wins for Dublin who move to the joint top of 1B while the win also amounts to first blood ahead of their Leinster SHC quarter-final tie next month.

After an evenly contested opening quarter, seven Dublin points without reply put them in a winning position and they built on a 0-13 to 0-6 half-time lead to eventually win with eight to spare, the same margin they beat Laois by.

Daire Gray boomed over three cracking long range scores for Dublin while Ciaran Clarke had a nightmare on the frees for Antrim and was hauled off.

Dublin: S Brennan; C O’Callaghan, E O’Donnell, A Dunphy; S Moran (0-1), L Rushe, D Gray (0-3); J Malone (0-1), C Burke (0-2); C Crummey (0-2), D Burke (0-7, four frees, 65), D Sutcliffe (0-3); C Boland (0-2), R Hayes (1-0), C O’Sullivan (0-1). Subs: E Dillon for O’Sullivan (50 min), J Hetherton (0-2) for Sutcliffe (50), R McBride for Malone (56), J Madden for Rushe (56), D Keogh (0-1) for Boland (59), P Crummey (0-1) for Hayes (65), P Smyth for Moran (70).

Antrim: R Elliott; D McMullan, G Walsh, S Rooney; E Campbell (0-1), P Burke, J Maskey; K Molloy (0-2), M Bradley; N McManus (1-2, 1-0 pen, free), J McNaughton (0-3, two frees), N McKenna (0-4); C Cunning, D Nugent, C Clarke (0-4, four frees). Subs: C Johnston (0-2) for Nugent (half-time), D McCloskey for Bradley (45 min), P Duffin for Clarke (46), S Shannon for Rooney (46), E O’Neill for Cunning (55), R McCambridge for Maskey (58).

Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny).