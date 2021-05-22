Dublin finally find the net as they steam past Antrim

Ronan Hayes’ brilliantly taken goal lights up handsome Dubs league win at Parnell Park

Paul Keane at Parnell Park

Ronan Hayes was Dublin’s goalscorer in their win over Antrim. Photograph: Brian Reilly-Troy/Inpho

Ronan Hayes was Dublin’s goalscorer in their win over Antrim. Photograph: Brian Reilly-Troy/Inpho

 

Dublin 1-26 Antrim 1-18

It took them more than 200 minutes of action but Dublin finally found the net in the Allianz League, burning off Antrim with a Ronan Hayes goal at Parnell Park that was both belated and brilliantly taken.

In truth, Dublin looked like winners throughout this Division 1B encounter at but Hayes’ 54th minute cracker was still mightily welcome, opening up a 10-point lead and all but sealing it.

Having failed to find the net in Round 1 against Kilkenny and having then killed off Laois with a barrage of points, 30 in total, it was a timely strike and one for the highlights reel too.

Kilmacud Crokes man Hayes combined cleverly with Jake Malone at the clubhouse end of Parnell Park, eventually controlling the ball on his hurl before volleying to the net.

Antrim responded with six of the game’s next seven points to get the deficit down to five but that was as good as it got for them.

Dublin were in the thick of running in their full allocation of seven substitutes at that late stage and lost a little shape as a result.

Dublin’s Chris Crummey and Keelan Molloy of Antrim in action during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B game at Parnell Park. Photograph: Brian Reilly-Troy/Inpho
Dublin’s Chris Crummey and Keelan Molloy of Antrim in action during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B game at Parnell Park. Photograph: Brian Reilly-Troy/Inpho

They finished strongly at least with John Hetherton, Paul Crummey and Davy Keogh all coming on and getting on the scoresheet for Mattie Kenny’s side.

It’s back to back wins for Dublin who move to the joint top of 1B while the win also amounts to first blood ahead of their Leinster SHC quarter-final tie next month.

After an evenly contested opening quarter, seven Dublin points without reply put them in a winning position and they built on a 0-13 to 0-6 half-time lead to eventually win with eight to spare, the same margin they beat Laois by.

Daire Gray boomed over three cracking long range scores for Dublin while Ciaran Clarke had a nightmare on the frees for Antrim and was hauled off.

Dublin: S Brennan; C O’Callaghan, E O’Donnell, A Dunphy; S Moran (0-1), L Rushe, D Gray (0-3); J Malone (0-1), C Burke (0-2); C Crummey (0-2), D Burke (0-7, four frees, 65), D Sutcliffe (0-3); C Boland (0-2), R Hayes (1-0), C O’Sullivan (0-1). Subs: E Dillon for O’Sullivan (50 min), J Hetherton (0-2) for Sutcliffe (50), R McBride for Malone (56), J Madden for Rushe (56), D Keogh (0-1) for Boland (59), P Crummey (0-1) for Hayes (65), P Smyth for Moran (70).

Antrim: R Elliott; D McMullan, G Walsh, S Rooney; E Campbell (0-1), P Burke, J Maskey; K Molloy (0-2), M Bradley; N McManus (1-2, 1-0 pen, free), J McNaughton (0-3, two frees), N McKenna (0-4); C Cunning, D Nugent, C Clarke (0-4, four frees). Subs: C Johnston (0-2) for Nugent (half-time), D McCloskey for Bradley (45 min), P Duffin for Clarke (46), S Shannon for Rooney (46), E O’Neill for Cunning (55), R McCambridge for Maskey (58).

Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.