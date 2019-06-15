Dublin end Galway’s summer in the middle of June

Dublin 3-19 Galway 0-24

At the end, the Galway crowd turned around to the press box and asked and asked. How? What? Why? It took minutes/centuries for the result to filter through from Wexford Park. Scores tied, drawn game - and slowly it dawned on everyone what that meant. Galway are out of the championship. Gone in the middle of June.

This Leinster Championship has teetered and tottered all summer and here, finally, was its forfeit. In the 68th minute, Galway were level and they were fine. Davy Glennon had come off the bench to snipe a point and on the balance of things, they deserved every bit of it. Pick a winner at that stage and nobody would have looked at you funny if you’d plumped for Micheál Donoghue’s side.

Then, as though out of nowhere, Chris Crummey drifted into the Galway square like Paul Scholes arriving late and took a pass from Ronan Hayes. His shot was low and skiddy and it beat Colm Callanan low in his left corner. And just like that, Galway’s summer was in the hands of others.

For the time being, it didn’t matter - the only result that could beat them was a draw between Kilkenny and Wexford and at that stage, Kilkenny were winning. Galway pulled a score back through Jason Flynn but couldn’t get the margin down any further. Cathal McAllister blew full-time and Donneycarney erupted.

Soon after, word drifted up on the airwaves that Lee Chin had scored an equaliser. And Galway’s summer was done.

That’s for another day just now, though. This was Dublin’s win. Conal Keaney was immense. Sean Moran not far behind. Crummey got forward for his goal and gambled as well earlier in the second half to force a penalty. There isn’t a whole lot of Oisin O’Rorke to go round but he was dead-eyed here throughout. He had to be.

They all did. In keeping with every other game in the province this year, it was a physical to the point of being tectonic. Both sides lost key men in the opening half - Eoghan O’Donnell to a hamstring strain for Dublin, Conor Whelan to a busted shoulder for Galway after he was met with a shuddering tackle from Shane Barrett. The lights came on at half-time as the clouds darkened overhead. It wasn’t a night for niceties.

All of which suited Dublin. It suited Galway too, needless to say, but then most styles of games normally suit Galway. They’d have settled just fine into a shoot-out, had it come to pass. As it was, a UFC bout was the only one Dublin could win.

They made it tight and tense and stop-start. There were rucks everywhere and both crowds bayed at the ref all night. Galway had the wind in the first half and used it to go into the dressing rooms a point ahead - the fact that goalkeeper Colm Callanan was able to point a free from 85 metres told you the strength of it. It told you too that a margin of just a point probably needed to be more.

Dublin came out and forced the penalty after 36 seconds. In a move the foreshadowed his goal later on, Crummey arrived from the clouds when everyone seemed to be looking elsewhere. Daithí Burke levelled him and took the yellow card. Moran nailed the penalty and Dublin were two ahead.

From there to the end, there was very little to choose between them. Jason Flynn and Cathal Mannion were in fine form for Galway but Dublin had to rely on O’Rorke’s free-taking at the other end. When Donoghue sent Joe Canning on in the 41st minute, it looked like the decisive move.

Dublin’s Paddy Smyth challenges David Glennon of Galway during the Leinster SHC round-robin game at Parnell Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

And yet, and yet. Keaney stormed into the game the longer it went on. He set O’Rorke up for Dublin’s first point from play in nearly half an hour and followed soon after with two of his own. Eamonn Dillon had been quiet - apart from his first half goal - but he gradually got into matters too. A point scored falling backwards in the 57th minute drew Dublin level again.

Into the endgame, and everything up for grabs. Galway were always nip and Dublin were always tuck. Until Crummey materialised with no one close enough to drag him down this time. Green flag, Parnell Park gone bananas.

Soon after it was over. And soon after that, it was over in Wexford. And so it was over for Galway, full-stop. Dublin go through in third place.

The rest of us go and catch our breath.

Dublin: Alan Nolan (0-1); Paddy Smyth, Eoghan O’Donnell, Cian Hendricken; Chris Crummey (1-0), Seán Moran (1-0, pen), Shane Barrett; Seán Treacy,Tom Connolly; Conal Keaney (0-3), Danny Sutcliffe (0-1), Cian Boland (0-2); Oisin O’Rorke (0-9, 0-6 frees, 0-1 65), Liam Rushe (0-1), Eamon Dillon (1-0). Subs: James Madden for O’Donnell, 12 mins; Fergal Whitely for Boland, 46 mins; Daire Gray for Hendricken, 52 mins; Darragh O’Connell for Treacy, 57 mins; Ronan Hayes for Rushe, 65 mins.

Galway: Colm Callanan (0-1, free); Darren Morrissey, Daithí Burke, Aidan Harte; Padraic Mannion (0-1), Gearoid McInerney, Joseph Cooney (0-1); Johnny Coen (0-1), David Burke (0-3); Cathal Mannion (0-9, 0-7 frees), Johnny Glynn, Adrian Tuohey; Conor Whelan (0-1), Jason Flynn (0-3), Brian Concannon (0-1). Subs: Davy Glennon (0-1) for Whelan, 26 mins; Joe Canning (0-2) for Tuohey, 46 mins; Niall Burke for Concannon, 53 mins; Thomas Monaghan for N Burke, 60 mins.

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Cork)