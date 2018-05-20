Dublin denied late on for second week as Wexford come through

Wexford 0-22 Dublin 2-14

Another crazy chapter already in the dawn of Leinster’s new round-robin championship and after toying with victory and then defeat, Wexford just about came out on top.

Injury-time points from the brilliant Rory O’Connor and substitute Harry Kehoe eventually closed out the deal, and clawed back Dublin’s seemingly winning position, begun by Paul Ryan’s goal and closing points from Liam Rushe and David Treacy.

With that they handed Dublin a second consecutive defeat, after last Sunday’s late gate crashing by Kilkenny at Parnell Park, and puts them in trouble already if they are to make the final showdown.

O’Connor finished with a wonderful 0-12, 11 frees, defying his 19 years and inexperience to deliver a man-of-the-match performance.

Going into the last 10 minutes, Ryan’s goal brought Dublin right back into it, before Danny Sutcliffe briefly put them in front. Wexford’s mettle was tested to the maximum and they somehow found a little more, so far making the round-robin format even better than the real thing, this serving another intense contest, played at knock-out pace.

Starting without the injured Conal Keaney, and with Rushe not quite the same wrecking ball of a week ago, Dublin were mostly reliant on the free-taking of Ryan for the first half.

Before a crowd of 10,228 Dublin were a little over-aggressive at times, and that possibly cost them in the end too, giving Wexford their first championship win over Dublin in 10 years.

After 13 minutes, playing against the grain, Dublin struck the first goal: Ryan’s close-range shot was blocked by Liam Ryan, only for Rian McBride to pounce on the rebound and rattle the net. Dublin were straight back in it.

It was point-for-point for the rest of the half, Ryan hitting four frees for Dublin, Jake Malone hitting their first point from play on 32 minutes, before corner back Paddy Smyth briefly put Dublin in front. O’Connor, however, had the last word of the half, his seventh free edging Wexford in front, 0-10 to 1-6.

No player was giving an inch: referee Colm Collins booked three players after one incident in the 26th minute – Dublin’s Rushe and Wexford’s Simon Donohoe and Shaun Murphy.

Into the second half and Wexford’s greater spread of forwards began to strut their stuff, but they needed that in the end – Kehoe punching the air after hitting over the insurance point.

Next up for Wexford is a trip to Offaly, while Dublin get a week off. The saga continues.

WEXFORD: 1 M Fanning; 2 D Reck, 3 L Ryan, 4 S Donohoe; 5 P Foley (0-2, one free), M O’Hanlon (joint-capt), 7 D O’Keeffe (0-1); 9 S Murphy, 8 K Foley (0-1); 11 A Nolan (0-1), 10 L Chin (joint-capt) (0-2), 12 J O’Connor (0-1); 13 P Morris (0-1), 15 C McDonald, 14 R O’Connor (0-12, 11 frees).

Subs: 23 H Kehoe (0-1) for McDonald (55 mins), 22 C Dunbar for Chin (61 mins).

DUBLIN: 1 A Nolan; 2 P Smyth (0-1), 3 C O’Carroll, 4 B O’Carroll; 7 C Crummey (capt), 6 S Moran, 9 E O’Donnell; 10 J Malone (0-1), 5 S Barrett; 8 R McBride (1-1), 11 Fiontan Mac Gibb, 12 D Suttcliffe (0-1); 13 F Whitely, 14 R Rushe (0-1), P Ryan (1-7, six frees, one 65).

Subs: 21 T Connolly for Barrett, 22 C Boland (0-1) for Whitely (both 43 mins), 23 D Treacy (0-1) for O’Carroll (51 mins), 24 R Hayes for McBride (66 mins).

Referee: Colm Collins (Cork).