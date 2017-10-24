Donal Óg Cusack confirms he will not resume Clare role

A meeting of the Clare county board has confirmed that Dónal Óg Cusack is no longer part of the backroom team of joint hurling managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor.

Cusack acted as a coach and selector with Moloney and O’Connor this season, having originally come on board in Clare under previous manager Davy Fitzgerald in October 2015. He did agree to continue this season in the interest of continuity, and despite some suggestions was also on board again for 2018, has now decided to step aside.

The former Cork All-Ireland winning goalkeeper had acted as a hurling analyst with The Sunday Game for three seasons prior to his appointment in Clare, and it remains to be seen whether or not he resumes this role.

Clare are one of four counties, along with Dublin, Galway and Tipperary, who will next month travel to Boston for the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic, an 11-aside tournament part designed by Cusack.

He released a short statement on social media on Tuesday evening; “I have informed the Clare county board, Clare senior hurling management and players that I will not be resuming my position as coach in 2018.

“I wish everyone involved the very best on and off the field. I have many good memories that I carry with me from Clare hurling and I am grateful to all who have shared in creating those.”