Donal Óg Cusack confirms he will not resume Clare role

Cusack acted as a coach and selector with Moloney and O’Connor this season

Ian O'Riordan

Donal Og Cusack will not be involved with the Clare hurlers again in 2018. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Donal Og Cusack will not be involved with the Clare hurlers again in 2018. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

A meeting of the Clare county board has confirmed that Dónal Óg Cusack is no longer part of the backroom team of joint hurling managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor.

Cusack acted as a coach and selector with Moloney and O’Connor this season, having originally come on board in Clare under previous manager Davy Fitzgerald in October 2015. He did agree to continue this season in the interest of continuity, and despite some suggestions was also on board again for 2018, has now decided to step aside.

The former Cork All-Ireland winning goalkeeper had acted as a hurling analyst with The Sunday Game for three seasons prior to his appointment in Clare, and it remains to be seen whether or not he resumes this role.

Clare are one of four counties, along with Dublin, Galway and Tipperary, who will next month travel to Boston for the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic, an 11-aside tournament part designed by Cusack.

He released a short statement on social media on Tuesday evening; “I have informed the Clare county board, Clare senior hurling management and players that I will not be resuming my position as coach in 2018.

“I wish everyone involved the very best on and off the field. I have many good memories that I carry with me from Clare hurling and I am grateful to all who have shared in creating those.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.