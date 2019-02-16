Cork marksman Patrick Horgan makes Clare pay for poor discipline

Cork 1-20 Clare 0-20

Master marksman Patrick Horgan guided Cork to their first Allianz Hurling League Division 1A victory of 2019 at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday night.

The Glen Rovers sharpshooter hit an amazing 0-16, all bar one from frees, as Clare paid the penalty for their ill discipline, their free count in the mid 20s range.

The home side finished the stronger with Horgan punishing Clare indiscretions with a succession of magnificently struck frees from all angles and distances.

And he was also central to the clinching point after picking out Tim O’Mahony with a short free a minute into three added on for injuries

Clare looked to have played most of the hurling in the first half, but still could only be on level terms at the break, 0-9 to 1-6.

While the visitors found the range from play, with captain Tony Kelly, John Conlon and Diarmuid Ryan prominent, Cork relied too heavily on Horgan’s accuracy from frees and a fortunate goal from captain Séamus Harnedy.

It came after 22 minutes, when his dropping shot appeared to deceive backs and forwards alike before ending in Keith Hogan’s net, 1-3 to 0-6.

While Clare’s attack looked more potent, their first-half tally of seven wides to Cork’s four, also counted against them.

Horgan struck Cork’s only point from play in the period in the 33rd minute, a reflection of their struggles in attack.

CORK; A Nash; S O’Donoghue, D Cahalane, S McDonnell; C Joyce, T O’Mahony (0-1), D Griffin; C Murphy, B Cooper; D Kearney (0-1), S Harnedy (capt; 1-1), C Lehane; J Coughlan (0-1), A Walsh, P Horgan (0-16, 15 frees).

Subs: L Meade for Murphy (48 mins), A Cadogan for Coughlan and D Brown for Griffin (both 60).

CLARE: K Hogan; R Hayes, D McInerney, J Browne; C Malone, C Cleary, D Fitzgerald; S Golden, C Galvin; P Duggan (0-4, three frees, one 65), T Kelly (capt; 0-6), D Ryan (0-2); I Galvin (0-4), J Conlon (0-4), P Collins.

Subs: R Taylor for Golden (52 mins), C Guilfoyle for Duggan (60), M O’Neill for Collins (64), A McCarthy for Fitzgerald (65).

Referee: J Ryan (Tipperary).