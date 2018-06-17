Cork hold their nerve at the death to see off game Waterford

Cork 1-23 Waterford 1-20

And now the end is here – complete with one final twist of fate. For a game with no lasting impact on the summer beyond deciding Cork’s next route of passage it was nerve-wrangling to the death.

In the end Cork needed the seven minutes of injury time to score the final three points of the game and with that seal their place in the Munster hurling final against Clare, who caught Limerick on their first dud day out in Ennis.

For Waterford, playing for nothing more than pride, it turned out to be one of the better displays of the campaign, a team only getting into the stride even as their season is over on the third Sunday in June.

It took Séamus Harnedy’s 67th-minute goal to put Cork back in front for the first time since the opening minute. That seemed to give them the wake-up call they needed, only for Waterford to strike again – the sides level at 1-20 apiece going into those seven minutes of added time.

Only Cork then rattled off the last three – Patrick Horgan, a monster from Christopher Joyce and then Harnedy seeing them through, to the obvious relief of manager John Meyler on the sideline.

Waterford got to half-time four points in front, and even with nothing left to play for, that enthusiasm never evaporated. Before a crowd of 14,737, mostly up from Cork, naturally, pride was certainly driving Waterford in the first half.

They had seven different scorers in the opening 35 minutes, the best from Pauric Mahony, Jake Dillon and a beast from Austin Gleeson, as they kept their noses in front, and hit five late points without reply, to go in four points to the good, 0-15 to 0-11.

Cork were over-complicating things, making even the simple look like hard work. Ian O’Regan also made one near point-blank save from Conor Lehane – that being Cork’s only proper goal chance of the half.

Into the second half, Cork sensing that destiny was suddenly in their hand own, chased it right to the line, and made it just in time.

The game may also mark the end of the five-year term of Waterford manager Derek McGrath, although he said afterwards that his decision will not be rushed.

“I don’t have a story for you today,” he told reporters. “I’m going to give it some time given all the circumstances.”

And this was also the one more game for Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh who marked his 74th championship appearance for Waterford, one of his last acts to set up Tommy Ryan’s second-half goal which ensured Cork had to fight it out until the end.

Some game for a game with only one team with something to play for.

CORK: 1 A Nash; 2 S O’Donoghue, D Cahalane, 4 C Spillane; 5 C Joyce (0-1), 6 E Cadogan, 7 M Coleman (0-2, one sideline); 8 D Fitzgibbon (0-1), 9 B Cooper (0-3); 10 L Meade, 14 S Harnedy (1-3), 12 D Kearney (0-2); 13 S Kingston (0-3), 11 C Lehane (0-3), 15 P Horgan (0-5,two frees, one 65).

Subs: 19 C O’Sullivan for O’Donoghue (44 mins), 21 M Cahalane for Meade (61 min), J O’Connor for Fitzgibbon (74 mins).

WATERFORD: 1 I O’Regan; 2 I Kenny, 3 C Gleeson, 4 N Connors; 6 A Gleeson (0-1), 10 K Moran, 7 Philip Mahony; 5 M Walsh, 8 J Barron (0-1); 14 T Devine (0-1), 9 Pauric Mahony (0-8, four frees, one 65), 12 J Dillion (0-2); 11 C Dunford, 15 T Ryan (1-3), 13 B O’Halloran (0-2).

Subs: 26 S Keating for Connors (24 mins, inj), 23 DJ Foran (0-1) for Dillon (40 mins), 22 S Roche for O’Halloran (4 mins, inj), 24 S Bennett for Walsh (55 mins), 21 M Shanahan (0-1) for Bennett (60 mins, inj)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow).