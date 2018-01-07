Clinical Clare have too much goal power for Cork

Clare 4-17 Cork 0-18

Clare proved to be too sharp in front of goal for Cork in the Munster Hurling League at Cusack Park, Ennis on Sunday.

Running out eleven point winners,the home-side were clinical in front of goal and lead by 3-5 to 0-10 at the break. Fielding an experimental side, Cork manager John Meyler sprinkled his team with a number of Under-21’s but his selection couldn’t match a buoyant Clare outfit.

The first score of the afternoon, a goal arrived inside the third minute, when Clare wing-forward Ian Galvin crossed to Peter Duggan on the edge of the square and the big full-forward hammered home from close range.

Conor Malone grabbed a second in the eighth minute before Duggan had his second and Clare’s third by the mid-point of the first half.

Newcomer Billy Connors then fired over another point and Cork trailed the Banner by 3-3 to 0-3.

Cork did reduce the deficit before the break with some good scores but following the restart they conceded three early points to Seadna Morey and substitute David Reidy.

The game was over as a contest after Niall Deasy rifled a fourth goal into Anthony Nash’s net 15 minutes into the second half, and from there on out there was only going to be one winner. Clare’s Tony Kelly helped himself to two points once introduced as a substitute as Clare saw out the victory.

Limerick 3-19 Kerry 1-15

Limerick romped to victory against Kerry in their Munster Hurling League encounter and they will now face Clare at the Gaelic Grounds in the final next Sunday.

The sides were due to meet in round three but as both are through it will be played as the final.

Limerick were always in front and they led by 17 points - 3-11 to 0-3 - by halftime with Daniel Collins getting the only Kerry point from play in the half.

Limerick scored their three goals in that opening spell with Seamus Flanagan getting two. Their first arrived after only eight minutes following good build-up play by Nash before Flanagan finished. Nash also grabbed a goal of his own in the first half.

Flanagan added two points to his tally while Nash contributed 1-5 in total. Padraig Boyle scored 1-10 for Kerry with 1-8 coming of that coming from frees.