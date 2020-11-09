Clare to meet Wexford in All-Ireland hurling qualifiers

Defending All-Ireland champions Tipperary drawn to play Cork in the second round

Davy Fitzgerald and Wexford have been drawn to play Clare in the All-Ireland qualifiers. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Davy Fitzgerald and Wexford have been drawn to play Clare in the All-Ireland qualifiers. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Clare have been drawn to play Wexford in the second round of the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers.

Clare edged out Laois on Saturday, running out 3-17 to 0-27 winners, and are now set to be reacquainted with former goalkeeper and manager Davy Fitzgerald.

Meanwhile defending All-Ireland champions Tipperary have been drawn to play Cork, who were 1-25 to 1-22 winners against Dublin in round one.

Liam Sheedy’s side received a bye into the second round following their comprehensive defeat to Limerick in the Munster Championship.

Both fixtures will be played at neutral venues this weekend of November 14th-15th, with dates and throw-in times to be confirmed later on Monday afternoon.

All-Ireland SHC qualifiers round two:

Cork v Tipperary

Wexford v Clare

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.