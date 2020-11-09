Clare to meet Wexford in All-Ireland hurling qualifiers

Clare have been drawn to play Wexford in the second round of the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers.

Clare edged out Laois on Saturday, running out 3-17 to 0-27 winners, and are now set to be reacquainted with former goalkeeper and manager Davy Fitzgerald.

Meanwhile defending All-Ireland champions Tipperary have been drawn to play Cork, who were 1-25 to 1-22 winners against Dublin in round one.

Liam Sheedy’s side received a bye into the second round following their comprehensive defeat to Limerick in the Munster Championship.

Both fixtures will be played at neutral venues this weekend of November 14th-15th, with dates and throw-in times to be confirmed later on Monday afternoon.

All-Ireland SHC qualifiers round two:

Cork v Tipperary

Wexford v Clare