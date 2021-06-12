Clare storm past Kilkenny to finish with three wins on the bounce

Clare 4-20 Kilkenny 1-25

Having lost to Antrim in the opening round, Clare came storming back and finished their campaign with a third win on the trot, defeating Kilkenny by four points in Round 5 of the Allianz Hurling league at Cusack Park on Saturday. It was a good tonic for Brian Lohan and his charges, ahead of their opening championship game against Waterford in a fortnight’s time.

Welcoming back from injury, Clare saw David McInerney send over a booming point from a distance with the game only seconds old. Unfortunately for the experienced Tulla man, he retired with a groin injury after just 31 minutes.

Clare held the advantage by 0-6 to 0-4 after 17 minutes when Tony Kelly was in for the game’s first goal. TJ Reid replied for the Cats with a pointed free before Kelly added a second Clare goal, this time from the penalty spot after Ian Galvin was fouled in front of goal.

Clare led by a single point at the break, with the score-board reading 2-09 to 0-14. Brian Cody introduced Ciarán Wallace, David Blanchfield and Niall Brassil at half-time and Alan Murphy early in the second half, to shake things ups.

Yet Clare scored the half’s first pair of points. Kilkenny found themselves ahead by a point by the 52nd minute before goalscoring fireworks erupted.

David Reidy ripped through the Kilkenny defence for a peach of a goal and moments later teammate Aaron Shanagher batted to the net for a second. Kilkenny were not to be outdone though and Martin Keoghan was in at the other end, almost immediately it was Clare 4-14, Kilkenny 1-21. The sides were level in the 67th minute but a strong finish by Brian Lohan’s men, recording four late points by Tony Kelly, Gary Cooney (2) and Ryan , saw them over the line.

Clare: E Quilligan, R Hayes, C Cleary, A Fitzgerald, D Ryan (0-3), J Conlon (C), D McInerney (0-1), C Malone, T Kelly (2-5, 1-0 pen, 5f), D Reidy (1-2), C Galvin, A McCarthy (0-3), M Rodgers (0-1), A Shanagher, I Galvin.

Subs: P Flanagan for Fitzgerald inj (6), D Fitzgerald for McInerney inj. (31), D McMahon for C Galvin (49), R Taylor (0-1) for I Galvin (50), G Cooney (0-2) for Rodgers (63), S Golden (0-1) for Shanagher (1-1) (63).

Kilkenny: E Murphy, T Walsh, H Lawlor, P Deegan, D Corcoran, P Walsh, C Browne, R Reid (0-3), R Leahy (0-1), A Mullen (0-3) (C), W Walsh, TJ Reid (0-8, 7f, 1 ‘65), J Bergin, B Ryan (0-2), E Cody (0-4).

Subs: M Keoghan (1-0) for W Walsh inj. (32), C Wallace for T Walsh (h/t), D Blanchfield (0-1) for Leahy (h/t), N Brassil for Ryan (h/t), A Murphy (0-1) for Mullen (36) L Blanchfield for Bergin (61), C Buckley for R Reid (65).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick).