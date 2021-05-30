Clare set up Mayo semi-final despite narrow loss to Cork

Rebels now facing a Division Two relegation playoff after they fail to win by four points

Mark Woods

Cork’s Ian Maguire rises to try and take the ball ahead of Clare’s Cathal O’Connor. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Cork’s Ian Maguire rises to try and take the ball ahead of Clare’s Cathal O’Connor. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Cork 0-22 Clare 1-18

Cork just fell short in their efforts to reach the Division Two promotion playoff as Clare booked a semi-final with Mayo following a terrific tie at Cusack Park, Ennis.

Instead Cork now face Westmeath in a relegation decider after finishing with 14 men, when substitute Brian Hurley was dismissed for two yellow cards near the end.

Cork needed to win by four and they were two in front in a hectic finish, but Clare rallied through an Eoin Cleary free and an equaliser from substitute Aaron Griffin.

It was the 10th time the rivals were level and while John O’Rourke popped up with a winner for Cork, Clare had done enough.

Cork led by 0-12 to 1-8 at the end of an exciting first-half after Clare pegged back their promising start with a David Tubridy goal from a penalty in the eighth minute.

A long ball into the danger zone was flicked on by Gavin Cooney in Tubridy’s direction before he was brought down by Daniel O’Mahony, who collected yellow for his trouble.

Tubridy picked himself up to beat ’keeper Micheal Aodh Martin with a well-struck low drive to the corner of the net.

Tubridy helped Clare jump 1-5 to 0-5 in front by the first water break, but Cork took over on the resumption with six unanswered points in as many minutes.

The enforced introduction of Cathail O’Mahony for the injured Ciaran Sheehan paid immediate dividends as he kicked three superb points with Luke Connolly and Sean White following up for a 0-11 to 1-5 lead on the half-hour.

The teams were also level at the second water-break, 0-16 to 1-13 and while Cork managed to edge in front on a number of occasions, Clare had the ability to respond every time.

Cork: MA Martin; S Powter, D O’Mahony, K Flahive; T Corkery (0-2), S Meehan, M Taylor (0-1); I Maguire (0-1), P Walsh (0-1); S White (0-1), R Deane, K O’Drisoll (0-1); J O’Rourke (0-4), C Sheehan, L Connolly (0-4, three frees). Subs: C Kiely for D O’Mahony (injured, 10min), C O’Mahony (0-5, one 45) for Sheehan (injured 21 min), M Collins and B Hurley (0-2) for Walsh and White (43), P Ring for Powter (48), K O’Donovan for Corkery (48), D Gore for Connolly (64).

Clare: S Ryan; C Russell, C Brennan, K Harnett; C O’Dea, S Collins, D Walsh; D O’Neill (0-1), C O’Connor (0-1); P Lillis (0-1), E Cleary (0-4, three frees), D Bohannon (0-1); G Cooney (0-1), D Tubridy (1-8, seven frees), J McGann. Subs: D Ryan for Hartnett (injured 21 min), C O hAinafin for Ryan (half-time), A Griffin (0-1) for McGann (62), K Sexton for Cooney (63), C Murray for O’Connor (66).

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Tipperary).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.