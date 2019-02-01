CHC confirm one-match suspension for Clare’s Tony Kelly

Clare’s Tony Kelly has had his one-match suspension confirmed by the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee. The 2013 Hurler of the Year was red-carded in the first league match of the season for a head-high challenge on Tipperary’s Pádraic Maher in what was a controversial decision by Cork referee Colm Lyons.

The GAA, though, had been anxious to crack down on any infractions committed around the head of opposing players and although the challenge looked clumsy rather than intentional, the referee had little option.

It’s not yet clear whether Clare will take the matter to the Central Appeals Committee but they have a crucial league encounter on Sunday against holders Kilkenny in Cusack Park, Ennis.