CHC confirm one-match suspension for Clare’s Tony Kelly
Former Hurler of the Year set to miss game against Kilkenny
Tony Kelly leaves the pitch after being sent off in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A game against Tipperary at Semple Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Clare’s Tony Kelly has had his one-match suspension confirmed by the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee. The 2013 Hurler of the Year was red-carded in the first league match of the season for a head-high challenge on Tipperary’s Pádraic Maher in what was a controversial decision by Cork referee Colm Lyons.
The GAA, though, had been anxious to crack down on any infractions committed around the head of opposing players and although the challenge looked clumsy rather than intentional, the referee had little option.
It’s not yet clear whether Clare will take the matter to the Central Appeals Committee but they have a crucial league encounter on Sunday against holders Kilkenny in Cusack Park, Ennis.