Carlow SHC final: Mount Leinster Rangers retain title

Mount Leinster Rangers 3-10 St Mullins 1-13

Chris Nolan hit 1-3 from play in a man-of-the-match performance as Mount Leinster Rangers came from behind to beat 14-man St Mullins by three points in Sunday’s Carlow hurling final at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Nolan struck in the 2nd minute for a Rangers goal but that was quickly neutralised by a cracking goal from a penalty by St Mullins star player Marty Kavanagh.

St Mullins lost captain Seamus Murphy to a red card on 42 minutes but looked to be heading for a 27th title when they took a 1-13 to 2-7 lead on 51 minutes.

But an Eddie Byrne goal on 54 minutes swung the final Rangers way. Substitute James Kelly’s fired over a lead point for Rangers and further white flags from Chris Nolan and a Kevin McDonald free gave the holders an eighth SHC success.

Mount Leinster Rangers: D Grennan; M Malone, R Kelly (0-1), M Doyle; K McDonald (0-2, 0-1 free), G Kelly, R Coady; D Phelan, T Joyce; C Nolan (1-3), D Byrne, J Murphy; D Murphy (1-3, 0-3 frees), E Byrne (1-0), J Nolan. Subs: P Coady for Malone (42); J Kelly (0-1) for Joyce (55).

St Mullins: M Ryan; D Connors, P Doyle, G Bennett; D Whelan, J Doran, G Coady; J Kavanagh (0-1), M Walsh (0-1); J Murphy, S Murphy, J Doyle (0-2); P Connors, M Kavanagh (1-8, 0-5 frees, 0-1 65) J O’Neill (0-1). Subs: J Walsh for O’Neill (43); P Fortune for Whelan (61).

Referee: P Murphy (Ballinkillen).