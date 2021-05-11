Camogie clubs vote in favour of playing intercounty championship after leagues

The Camogie Association confirmed on Tuesday that this year’s intercounty championship will be played after the national leagues following a poll of clubs that returned a slim vote in favour of a change to the original plans.

Almost two-thirds (62 per cent) of the clubs returned a vote on the two proposals – option one involving the original plan to play the club championship season between the league and the intercounty championship.

That proposal was not accepted by intercounty players, with a majority of squads saying they would not take part in the leagues in a poll taken by the Gaelic Players’ Association (GPA).

That led to a second poll being taken among the clubs, the outcome showing a small majority favouring the new proposal, by 53 per cent to 47 per cent.

In a statement the GPA announced that players will now proceed with league games, which are due to get underway on Saturday.

“The Gaelic Players Association welcomes today’s announcement by the Camogie Association that a split season structure will be used for club and county action in 2021,” read a statement.

“As this is the case, inter-county squads will now proceed with their games in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues which are due to get underway this coming Saturday.

We thank the Camogie Association for taking the time to pause and reflect on the fixtures schedule and for their constructive engagement with us in the last ten days. We look forward to games getting underway.”