Borris-Ileigh emerge from supersonic semi-final

Borris-Ileigh 1-21 St Thomas’ 1-14

Borris-Ileigh will play Ballyhale Shamrocks in the 2020 All-Ireland club hurling final, the Tipperary champions coming through a supersonic contest against St Thomas’ played out in the fine January twilight in Limerick.

So much for the quick turnaround after Christmas - the game delivering the pace and quality of high summer, and in the end Borris-Ileigh closed out the deal thanks in the main from some wondrous points from play and placed balls by Brendan Maher.

Don’t be fooled by the final score line: the Tipperary champions were holding on to a three point lead going into the final 10 minutes, before Maher worked his final magic, a late injury-time goal from JD Devaney the sweetest of icing on the cake.

It promised to be fast and furious and never let up. For St Thomas’, last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists and appearing in their third semi-final since 2017, the quest to get back there again proved beyond them, not helped by 14 wides in the end.

The final is set for Sunday week at Croke Park, moved for the first time from the traditional date on St Patrick’s Day.

Before a crowd of 4,192 the first half was properly end-to-end and frantic, marked by superb work rate and a series of terrific points from both sides, plus the one goal, on 10 minutes - a brilliant combination between Darragh Burke and Fintan Burke and finished off by Eanna Burke edging St Thomas’ in front, 1-2 to 0-3.

Not for long: Borris-Ileigh were unquestionably the more economic team in the first half, and struck back with a series of excellent frees from Brendan Maher and later points from Conor Kenny and Kevin Maher to finish the first half two points clear, 0-11 to 1-6, points from Oisin Flanagan and James Regan adding to the St Thomas’ goal.

They continued that economy and efficiency in the second half, slowly gaining the space and confidence over their Galway opponents.

Borris-Ileigh came into the game with spirits soaring - a first Tipperary hurling title in 33 years capped off with a majestic win over Ballygunner in the Munster final. Back in the semi-final for the first since 1987, when the last won the title outright.

Each team started with four brothers in the starting line-up - James, Sean, Ray and Dan McCormack for Borris-Ileigh, and Cathal, David, Darragh and Eanna Burke for St Thomas’.

BORRIS-ILEIGH (TIPPERARY): J McCormack; S Burke, P Stapleton, L Ryan; S McCormack, B Maher (0-10, six frees, two 65s), R McCormack; T Ryan, D McCormack; C Kenny (0-3), N Kenny, JD Devaney (1-1); K Maher (0-1), J Kelly (0-1), K Maher (0-5, three frees).

Subs: J Hogan for N Kenny (56 mins), C Cowan for Ryan (61 mins)

ST THOMAS’ (GALWAY): J Barrett; C Mahony, S Skehill. D Sherry; D Cooney, S Cooney (0-1), C Burke; J Regan (0-1), David Burke (0-1); C Cooney (0-3), Darragh Burke (0-5, three frees, one 65), B Burke (0-2); O Flannary (0-1), E Burke (1-0), F Burke.

Subs: none used.

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow).