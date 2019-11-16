Birthday boy TJ Reid helps Ballyhale thrash St Martin’s

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 5-19 St Martin’s (Wexford) 1-16

Perhaps on the day he turned 32, TJ Reid was trying to make a point.

The Kilkenny captain, fresh off his latest All-Star award, reeled off 2-14 at Nowlan Park to propel holders Ballyhale Shamrocks through to the Leinster club SHC final.

In truth, he could have had plenty more with the Hurler of the Year nominee blasting a penalty wide - after converting one only minutes earlier - and registering three other wides.

Still, it’s hard to quibble after a return like that in just an hour in November conditions and Rathdowney-Errill or St Mullins, who meet in the second semi-final on Sunday, have been warned.

Whichever of those teams does reach the decider will at least benefit from the potential absence of Young Hurler of the Year Adrian Mullen who limped off with what boss Henry Shefflin described as a “bad dead leg.” Richie Reid, who scored two early points from long range that helped break St Martin’s resolve, will also be absent due to a tour of duty with the Defence Forces beginning on Monday.

Aaron Maddock tries to tackle Ballyhale’s Colin Fennelly. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The Kilkenny champions, chasing their 10th Leinster title, will still go into the final on the last weekend of the month as red hot favourites and deserve to do so after this 15-point victory.

The scoreboard operator left the Shamrocks a point short at full-time but it hardly mattered as they opened the scoring with a Brian Cody goal after 18 seconds and roared from there to victory.

The hosts had 1-3 on the board inside three minutes and led by 11 points at half-time - 2-12 to 0-7 - thanks in part to TJ Reid’s opening goal from a 26th minute penalty.

Colin Fennelly won that and was hauled down again shortly after for a second penalty though Reid failed to convert on that occasion, switching corners and sending his shot just wide of the right upright.

Not to matter, with St Martin’s painfully unable to penetrate the Ballyhale defence it wasn’t going to prove costly.

St Martin’s scored just three points from play in the first-half, all from long range, and the game was officially up for them when Eoin Reid and Fennelly added goals in the third quarter.

Eoin Reid’s goal was created by Fennelly and the full-forward finished to the net himself shortly after in the 44th minute with an improvised, batted finish to beat the advancing goalkeeper.

Birthday boy TJ grabbed his second goal, and Ballyhale’s fifth, in the 48th minute when he rounded the ‘keeper on the right and closed out the winners’ scoring with three late points in a row. St Martin’s, on a day to forget, at least had the final say with a stoppage time Michael Codd consolation goal.

Ballyhale Shamrocks: D Mason; D Corcoran, J Holden, D Mullen; E Shefflin M Fennelly, C Phelan; R Corcoran, R Reid (0-2); A Mullen (0-1), TJ Reid (2-14, 1-0 pen, 0-11 frees, one sideline cut), B Cody (1-0); E Reid (1-0), E Cody (0-2), C Fennelly (1-0). Subs: J Cuddihy for A Mullen (37 min), C Walsh for R Corcoran (46), G Butler for R Reid (50), E Kenneally for E Reid (51), M Aylward for E Cody (53).

St Martin’s: L White; Joe O’Connor, C Firman, E O’Leary; D Waters, A Maddock, P O’Connor; H O’Connor (0-2), M Codd (1-0); J Firman (0-1), Jack O’Connor (0-2), J Coleman (0-9, eight frees, one 65); C Lyng, R O’Connor (0-1), M Coleman. Subs: D Codd (0-1) for M Coleman (36 min), M Moloney for J Firman (46), J Devereux for P O’Connor (58).

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow).