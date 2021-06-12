Antrim round off Division 1B campaign with convincing win over Laois

Antrim 2-23 Laois 1-22

Antrim’s hurlers completed their Allianz League Division 1B campaign with a five-point win over Laois at Corrigan Park Belfast on Saturday, securing fourth spot in the table for the Saffrons.

Antrim took control early on and were four points to no score to the good after seven minutes with Conal Cunning (two), Eoin O’Neill and Aodhan O’Brien all on target. It was 10 minutes before Laois raised a flag when Jack Kelly stopped the rot, but Antrim enjoyed a quarter hour of dominance during which they outscored their visitors by seven points to one.

Laois did manage to find their range before half-time however, landing the last three points of the half to trail by 0-13 to 0-7 at the break.

Laois continued to carry the fight to Antrim after the restart and 10 minutes into the second half had cut the gap to two points, 0-14 to 0-12, but Eoghan Campbell’s goal looked to have settled matters in favour of the hosts on 65 minutes.

However, a quickfire 1-1 from TJ Scully put the game back in the balance as injury time loomed. Antrim’s second goal from Niall McCormack then sealed the point.

Antrim: R Elliot; D McMullan, G Walsh, S Rooney; E Campbell (1-1), P Burke (0-1), A O’Brien (0-1); R McGarry, M Bradley; N McKenna (0-2), C Johnston, E O’Neill (0-2); D McCloskey, C Cunning (0-9, 3f, 0-1 ‘65’ 0-1 s/l), S Elliott (0-5).

Subs: P McCallin for C Johnston (ht), M Donnelly for G Walsh (41), C Clarke (0-2) for D McCloskey (44), Ciaran Johnston for M Bradley (54), N McCormack 1-0 for E O’Neill (54), R McCambridge for A O’Brien (64), C Bohill for N McKenna (64).

Laois: E Rowland (0-1, 1f); L Cleere, S Downey, D Conway; R Mullaney (0-1), C McEvoy, S Maher (0-2); J Kelly (0-5), P Purcell (0-2); E Lyons, J Keyes, C Collier (0-1); W Dunphy (0-2), R King (0-3, 2f), C Dwyer.

Subs: D Hartnett for D Conway (55), A Dunphy (0-2) for C Collier (58), TJ Scully (1-3) for W Dunphy (58), J Ryan for J Keyes (66), M Whelan for L Cleere (66)

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow).