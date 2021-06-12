Antrim round off Division 1B campaign with convincing win over Laois

Saffrons seals fourth place after storming into a big early lead

Antrim’s Gerard Walsh and Eanna Lyons of Laois in action during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B game at Corrigan Park in Belfast. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Antrim’s Gerard Walsh and Eanna Lyons of Laois in action during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B game at Corrigan Park in Belfast. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Antrim 2-23 Laois 1-22

Antrim’s hurlers completed their Allianz League Division 1B campaign with a five-point win over Laois at Corrigan Park Belfast on Saturday, securing fourth spot in the table for the Saffrons.

Antrim took control early on and were four points to no score to the good after seven minutes with Conal Cunning (two), Eoin O’Neill and Aodhan O’Brien all on target. It was 10 minutes before Laois raised a flag when Jack Kelly stopped the rot, but Antrim enjoyed a quarter hour of dominance during which they outscored their visitors by seven points to one.

Laois did manage to find their range before half-time however, landing the last three points of the half to trail by 0-13 to 0-7 at the break.

Laois continued to carry the fight to Antrim after the restart and 10 minutes into the second half had cut the gap to two points, 0-14 to 0-12, but Eoghan Campbell’s goal looked to have settled matters in favour of the hosts on 65 minutes.

However, a quickfire 1-1 from TJ Scully put the game back in the balance as injury time loomed. Antrim’s second goal from Niall McCormack then sealed the point.

Antrim: R Elliot; D McMullan, G Walsh, S Rooney; E Campbell (1-1), P Burke (0-1), A O’Brien (0-1); R McGarry, M Bradley; N McKenna (0-2), C Johnston, E O’Neill (0-2); D McCloskey, C Cunning (0-9, 3f, 0-1 ‘65’ 0-1 s/l), S Elliott (0-5).

Subs: P McCallin for C Johnston (ht), M Donnelly for G Walsh (41), C Clarke (0-2) for D McCloskey (44), Ciaran Johnston for M Bradley (54), N McCormack 1-0 for E O’Neill (54), R McCambridge for A O’Brien (64), C Bohill for N McKenna (64).

Laois: E Rowland (0-1, 1f); L Cleere, S Downey, D Conway; R Mullaney (0-1), C McEvoy, S Maher (0-2); J Kelly (0-5), P Purcell (0-2); E Lyons, J Keyes, C Collier (0-1); W Dunphy (0-2), R King (0-3, 2f), C Dwyer.

Subs: D Hartnett for D Conway (55), A Dunphy (0-2) for C Collier (58), TJ Scully (1-3) for W Dunphy (58), J Ryan for J Keyes (66), M Whelan for L Cleere (66)

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.