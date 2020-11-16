All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals: Galway face Tipperary as Waterford meet Clare

Defending champions will face 2017 champions in win or bust clash next Saturday

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Galway’s Joe Canning takes a late free during the Leinster SHC final against Kilkenny. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Defending All-Ireland champions Tipperary will meet 2017 winners Galway in this year’s quarter-finals after the draw was made on RTÉ Radio 1 on Monday morning.

In the other match, Waterford – who were beaten by Limerick in the Munster final on Sunday – will face Clare with both matches taking place next Saturday, November 21st.

Tipp beat Cork by four points in the qualifiers on Saturday to advance to the quarter-finals and will now come up against Joe Canning and co after the Tribesmen lost out to Kilkenny in the Leinster final.

Clare also came through the qualifiers on Saturday with Tony Kelly’s 1-15 haul guiding them past Wexford.

Both quarter-finals will take place at neutral venues – but not Croke Park – with those venues and throw-in times to be announced later on Monday.

Kilkenny and Limerick await the winners in the semi-finals. If Tipperary and Clare were both to win on Saturday then another draw would take place next Monday for the semi-finals.

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals

Waterford v Clare – Saturday November 21st (venue and throw-in time TBC)

Galway v Tipperary – Saturday November 21st (venue and throw-in time TBC)

All-Ireland SHC semi-finals

Kilkenny v TBC – Saturday, November 28th

Limerick v TBC – Sunday, November 29th

All-Ireland SHC final

Kilkenny/Limerick v TBC – Sunday, December 13th

