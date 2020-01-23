Aidan Rochford ‘loving’ being back on Wexford panel

St Anne’s linchpin hoping to cement place in Davy Fitzgerald’s plans for 2020

Aidan Rochford turns away from Seán Loftus in the Bord na Móna Walsh Cup Final last weekend.

Wexford midfielder Aidan Rochford is hoping to cement his place in Davy Fitzgerald’s plans for 2020 after getting a chance to show his wares following some great form for his club St Anne’s.

Rochford, who played in the 2014 All-Ireland intermediate final loss to Cork in 2014, was called back into the Wexford colours after his superb displays for St Anne’s saw them get to the county final.

And while a big showing from Rochford and county team-mates Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Liam Óg McGovern wasn’t enough to prevent a county final loss to St Martin’s, his displays did not go unnoticed by Fitzgerald and he is enjoying having another chance.

“Absolutely loving it. The training, it’s tough going but there is a savage group of lads there and absolutely loving it now,” said Rochford after producing a man-of-the-match performance as Wexford came from behind to defeat Galway in the Walsh Cup final in Portlaoise last weekend.

“There is a big group of players there and really pushing for places. You can really see, the lads that were on the team last year, there is loads of lads pushing for places yeah.

‘Delighted to be involved’

“It is very tough, competition for places is savage, but I am delighted to be involved. And I am going to try and push as hard as I can, like everyone on the team . . . We are pushing to drive the team on.”

Wexford are back in O’Moore Park again this weekend when they open their Allianz League campaign against Eddie Brennan’s Laois and Rochford believes the manner of their 1-16 to 0-18 comeback win over Galway on Saturday will send them into that match in good stead.

“You can’t beat winning so we don’t mind whether it’s practise matches or anything. Just keep winning, keep that habit going. You work on things . . . You build that mentality and try just keep winning,” he added.

