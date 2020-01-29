Holders UCC see off UCD to book spot in Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals

UCC 1-20 UCD 2-12

Holders UCC are through to the semi-finals of the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup after they defeated rivals UCD 1-20 to 2-12 at the Mardyke on Wednesday night.

It was a game that they dominated from the first whistle as the Dublin side struggled with their high tempo and short passing.

Shane Conway was an impressive scorer throughout and his points ensured the champions were ahead 1-13 to 1-4 by the half-time break, with Shane Kington grabbing their goal from a tight angle, cancelling out Ronan Hayes’s earlier penalty.

Hayes would miss a second-half penalty which may have given the Dublin side hope but despite a strong finish, which saw Charlie McGuckin find the net, UCC progress to a last four meeting with either DCU or WIT.

UCC: S Hurley; D Lowney, R Downey, K O’Dwyer; B Hennessey (0-1), N O’Leary, D Griffin (0-1); M Coleman (0-2, one free), D Fitzgibbon (0-1); R O’Flynn (0-1), S Conway (0-10, six frees), C Boylan; P O’Loughlin, S Kingston (1-1), M Kehoe (0-2).

Subs: M O’Halloran (0-1, free) for M Kehoe (45), N Montgomery for S Kingston (45), P Cadelll for B Hennessey (49), B Sheehan for S Conway (52), B Turnbull for D Fitzgibbon (55).

UCD: C O’Donoghue; M Kenny, I O’Shea, E Carroll; H Lalor, M Purcell, C Scallan; E Egan, M Cody; E Foley, R Purcell (0-3), R Hayes (R Hayes 1-8, 1-0 pen, five frees, three 65s); L McDwyer (0-1), C McGuckin (1-0), P Crummey.

Subs: N Heffernan for I O’Shea (h/t), K Desmond for E Foley (33), D O’Floinn for L McDwyer (33), D Ryan for M Purcell (52), J Bergin for E Egan (55).

Referee: Fergal Hogan.