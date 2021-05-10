Government to treble grants for women intercounty GAA players to €1200

The Government is to increase dramatically the amount of grants for women’s Gaelic games. Minister for Sport Jack Chambers made the announcement in an interview on RTÉ’s ‘Today with Claire Byrne’.

He was asked about the disparity in funding for the men’s and women’s games, which was highlighted in ‘Levelling the Field: The Next Steps in Intercounty Female Gaelic Games,’ a report by the Women’s Gaelic Players Association, which has since merged with the Gaelic Players Association.

Recommendation 4 was, “Strive for equitable funding and investment for intercounty female players”. The report pointed out that male players “receive over four times more government funding than female players per year, €3million compared to €0.7 million in 2019”.

Asked was this the time to address that, the minister said that it was and highlighted the discrepancy between the average grant to men and women.

“I think so. If you look at the status quo, if you’re a male player you get €1,200; if you’re a female player you get €400. I can’t stand over or defend that inequity,” said Minister Chambers.

“We’re in 2021 and we’ve seen this year the GPA and WGPA merged, underpinned by the principle of equality. I think that principle has to stand when it comes to the funding of our players.

“What I propose doing is that we’ve €1,200 for both and I think that is the right thing to do. If you take the ‘Levelling the Field’ report from the WGPA last year and they reference for example the huge difficulty they have around certain expenses.

“We’ve seen massive growth in football and camogie over the last 20 years. For all of our young women and girls, who are playing camogie and Gaelic football, we need to ensure that there is no artificial glass ceiling when it comes to sport.

“I’m serious about rectifying that. It is absolutely important that we have parity of esteem and equality of treatment when it comes to funding. I’m going to do that this year. I think incremental progress when there is such inequality isn’t enough.

“We’ll be trebling the amount on the women’s side so it will go up to €2.4 million. There’s slightly fewer female intercounty players so there’ll be equality in terms of the average they both get. I think that’s the right thing to do.”

A statement released by the GPA on Monday welcomed the news: “The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) has today welcomed the announcement from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media that public funding for female inter-county players will increase to €2.4 million overall.

“This represents a €1.7 million increase from the previous figure of €700,000 and means that within five months of the merger of the GPA and Women’s Gaelic Players Association (WGPA) equitable public funding for our female and male members has been achieved.

“Since the publication of the Levelling the Field Report by the WGPA in 2020 ongoing lobbying efforts have been taking place to correct the imbalance in funding distribution. This has intensified in recent weeks with meetings with Minister of State at the Department Jack Chambers and a GPA submission to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht.

“At all times the views of the GPA were understood and indeed echoed by both members of the committee and the Department who showed a genuine willingness to address this issue. We welcome the fact that the Department has followed through on those sentiments and thank Minster Catherine Martin, Minister of State Jack Chambers and Department officials.

“We also thank the members of the Joint Oireachtas Committee Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, chaired by Deputy Niamh Smyth as well as Sport Ireland.”