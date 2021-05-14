Gearóid Hegarty named GWA Hurling Personality of the Year

Tipperary manager David Power took the award in the football category

Limerick’s Gearóid Hegarty has been named GWA Hurling Personality of the Year. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

The Gaelic Writers Association have added to the strain on Gearóid Hegarty’s mantelpiece by naming him the association’s Hurling Personality of the Year for 2020. Already honoured with an All Star and the Hurler of the Year, the Limerick wing forward had an unstoppable season last winter, culminating in 0-7 from play in last December’s All-Ireland defeat of Waterford.

The GWA awards are sponsored by Sky Sports and the Football Personality of the Year went to David Power, the Tipperary manager and is recognition for his achievement in plotting the county’s first Munster title since 1935 when they beat Cork in the final on the Bloody Sunday centenary weekend last November.

He had also managed the team that shocked the football world in 2011 by beating Dublin in the All-Ireland minor final for a first title at the grade in 77 years.

Also honoured were veteran Kilkenny People journalist John Knox, who retired last year and is the recipient of the GWA Lifetime Achievement award after 46 years as reporter and sports editor, and Joe Bracken, as the PRO of the Year and who has stepped down after his five-year stint in the role with Tipperary GAA during which time he handled media liaison for two All-Ireland successes in 2016 and ‘19.

