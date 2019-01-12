Westmeath ease past Longford to reach O’Byrne Cup final

Longford did not manage a score from play in surprising mismatch in pre-season clash

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Westmeath’s Ronan O’Toole celebrates one of his team’s goals against Longford on Saturday. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Westmeath’s Ronan O’Toole celebrates one of his team’s goals against Longford on Saturday. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Westmeath 2-10 Longford 0-4

Westmeath had a surprisingly facile win over neighbours Longford in Saturday’s O’Byrne Cup semi-final at The Downs, thereby qualifying for next Friday night’s final in Parnell Park.

Longford opened the scoring from a Barry McKeon free in the third minute but they failed to score again for the remainder of the first half which was dominated by the wind-assisted hosts. Indeed, the fact that all of their meagre total of four points came from frees was a measure of Longford’s poverty throughout the entire match.

Sean Flanagan availed of fine approach work by Sam Duncan to rifle the ball to the Longford net in the 10th minute. With Kieran Martin prominent in attack and Ger Egan accurate from frees, Westmeath went on to lead by 1-5 to 0-1 at the break.

The expected Longford comeback on the change of ends never materialised as the home team continued to dominate. They led by 1-7 to 0-3 when Callum McCormack scored a great goal in the 53rd minute at the end of a fine move in which he was twice involved.

The final quarter was lacklustre with Longford spurning several good chances. Hard-working midfielder Duncan capped a fine display with the last point of the match late in the contest.

Westmeath: E Carberry; B Sayeh, R Wallace, K Daly; J Dolan (0-1), N Mulligan, D Lynch; S Flanagan (1-0), S Duncan (0-1); G Egan (0-4, four frees), C McCormack (1-1), R O’Toole (0-2); G Leech, K Martin (0-1), N O’Reilly. Subs: T McDaniel for Leech (47 mins), N Cully for O’Toole (58 mins), D Giles for Flanagan (63 mins), D Conway for O’Reilly (65 mins), M Rowden for Carberry (65 mins), S Pettit for Martin (66 mins), T Watts for Egan (66 mins), A McGivney for McCormack (69 mins), C Slevin for Lynch (69 mins).

Longford: P Collum; D Quinn, A Farrell, B O’Farrell; CP Smyth, M Quinn, D Mimnagh; D Gallagher (0-1, free), P Hanley; P Lynn, B McKeon (0-1, free), S Donohoe; D Doherty, R Smyth (0-2, two frees), L Connerton. Subs: I O’Sullivan for Donohoe (50 mins), P Gill for Hanley (50 mins), C Shields for C Smyth (66 mins), M Hughes for Doherty (66 mins), N Rabbitte for Mimnagh (67 mins), PJ Masterson for D Quinn (68 mins).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.