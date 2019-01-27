Westmeath come from eight points down to pip Offaly

Offaly 0-12 Westmeath 0-13

Westmeath staged a terrific recovery to come from eight points behind to snatch a dramatic victory in Tullamore on Sunday.

0-11 to 0-3 behind nine minutes into the second half, Westmeath looked to be heading for a devastating defeat but they got 10 of the final 11 points to secure a win.

It was very much a game of two halves with a strong wind having a decisive influence. Offaly had first use of it and controlled the first half, storming into a 0-6 to 0-0 lead after twenty minutes and leading by 0-7 to 0-3 at half time.

In the second-half, Westmeath became increasingly dominant as it wore on and a great Kieran Martin point deep in injury time won the day.

Westmeath: E Carberry; K Daly, R Wallace, B Sayeh; J Dolan, N Mulligan, D Lynch; S Flanagan, S Duncan; G Egan (0-5, 3f), P Fagan, R O’Toole (0-3, 1f); N O’Reilly, K Martin (0-2, 1f), C McCormack. Subs: T McDaniel (0-1)for Fagan (29m), D Corroon for Flanagan (half time), L Loughlin (0-2) for McCormack (45m), J Halligan for O’Reilly (46m).

Offaly: P Dunican; D Hogan, E Rigney, D Dempsey (0-2); J O’Connor, P McConway, C Donohue; C Mangan, P Cunningham (0-1, f); S Horan (0-1), A Sullivan (0-1), N Darby; B Allen (0-5, 4f), J Moloney, R McNamee (0-2). Subs: E Carroll for Mangan (55m), S Tierney (0-1) for Sullivan (59m), C Carroll for McNamee (64m), PJ Daly for Hogan (69m).

Referee: C Branagan (Down).