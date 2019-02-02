Westmeath and Carlow share the spoils in Mullingar

Westmeath 1-10 Carlow 2-7

Westmeath and Carlow shared the Division 3 points on offer in Mullingar on Saturday afternoon in a game where both sides picked up a red and a black card apiece.

The game was tied at 0-2 each when Darragh O’Brien teed up Darragh Foley for a 10th minute goal. Westmeath lost Ronan O’Toole to the sin bin in the 16th minute. On the 35-minute mark, a high delivery by Callum McCormack was fisted to the net by Finbar Coyne, but Carlow still led 1-6 to 1-4 at the break.

Westmeath captain Kieran Martin was sent off after picking up a second yellow card in the 43rd minute. Brendan Murphy rifled home a 54th-minute goal, but four unanswered points levelled the contest by the hour mark, at which stage both teams had 14 men after Lee Walker was red-carded in the 58th minute.

His colleague Chris Crowley was sin-binned in the 66th minute. Neither side were able to add to their total in the closing minutes.

Westmeath: E Carberry; K Daly, R Wallace, B Sayeh; J Dolan, N Mulligan, D Lynch; D Corroon, S Duncan; J Halligan, C McCormack, F Coyne (1-0); R O’Toole (0-1), K Martin, G Egan (0-9, seven frees). Subs: L Loughlin for Halligan (half-time), T McDaniel for McCormack (half-time), J Gonoud for Coyne (52 mins).

Carlow: R Molloy; C Crowley, C Lawlor, BJ Molloy; J Morrissey, D St Ledger, C Moran; B Murphy (1-1), E Ruth; S Gannon, D Foley (1-4, four frees), L Walker (0-1); D Walshe, D O’Brien, S Murphy (0-1). Subs: B Kavanagh for Moran (31 mins), S Clarke for Walshe (52 mins), D Moran for O’Brien (63 mins), S Doyle for Morrissey (70 + 5 mins).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).