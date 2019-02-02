Westmeath and Carlow share the spoils in Mullingar

Both sides end the match with 14-men as they can’t be separated in Division 3 clash

Westmeath captain Kieran Martin was sent off against Carlow. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Westmeath captain Kieran Martin was sent off against Carlow. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Westmeath 1-10 Carlow 2-7

Westmeath and Carlow shared the Division 3 points on offer in Mullingar on Saturday afternoon in a game where both sides picked up a red and a black card apiece.

The game was tied at 0-2 each when Darragh O’Brien teed up Darragh Foley for a 10th minute goal. Westmeath lost Ronan O’Toole to the sin bin in the 16th minute. On the 35-minute mark, a high delivery by Callum McCormack was fisted to the net by Finbar Coyne, but Carlow still led 1-6 to 1-4 at the break.

Westmeath captain Kieran Martin was sent off after picking up a second yellow card in the 43rd minute. Brendan Murphy rifled home a 54th-minute goal, but four unanswered points levelled the contest by the hour mark, at which stage both teams had 14 men after Lee Walker was red-carded in the 58th minute.

His colleague Chris Crowley was sin-binned in the 66th minute. Neither side were able to add to their total in the closing minutes.

Westmeath: E Carberry; K Daly, R Wallace, B Sayeh; J Dolan, N Mulligan, D Lynch; D Corroon, S Duncan; J Halligan, C McCormack, F Coyne (1-0); R O’Toole (0-1), K Martin, G Egan (0-9, seven frees). Subs: L Loughlin for Halligan (half-time), T McDaniel for McCormack (half-time), J Gonoud for Coyne (52 mins).

Carlow: R Molloy; C Crowley, C Lawlor, BJ Molloy; J Morrissey, D St Ledger, C Moran; B Murphy (1-1), E Ruth; S Gannon, D Foley (1-4, four frees), L Walker (0-1); D Walshe, D O’Brien, S Murphy (0-1). Subs: B Kavanagh for Moran (31 mins), S Clarke for Walshe (52 mins), D Moran for O’Brien (63 mins), S Doyle for Morrissey (70 + 5 mins).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.