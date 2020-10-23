Waterford accept Antrim’s offer to play league match in Dundalk

Waterford footballers had conceded the fixture rather than travel to Portglenone

The Antrim footballers are eager for their match against Waterford to played this weekend: “we believe that the integrity of the league needs to be upheld. If we are good enough to collect two points we will do it in a fair and manly manner on the field of play.” Photograph: Inpho

The Antrim footballers are eager for their match against Waterford to played this weekend: “we believe that the integrity of the league needs to be upheld. If we are good enough to collect two points we will do it in a fair and manly manner on the field of play.” Photograph: Inpho

 

Waterford have accepted the offer by Antrim footballers to play their league match in Dundalk. The Ulster county made the offer on Thursday night after their opponents had conceded a walkover because of Covid-related concerns about travelling to Northern Ireland.

On Friday morning, Waterford indicated that they were now willing to fulfil the fixture: “Waterford last night agreed to Antrim’s generous offer to play the Allianz League game in Dundalk. The game was confirmed later last night for Geraldines Louth GAA club grounds.”

In a message posted on Twitter, Antrim made the offer to switch to Louth to enable the fixture on the final day of the league be played. The county had already expressed willingness to move to Belfast but Waterford wanted a venue closer to Dublin.

“We have offered Waterford GAA to move our home game from Portglenone to Belfast and now to Dundalk. We believe that the integrity of the league needs to be upheld. If we are good enough to collect two points we will do it in a fair and manly manner on the field of play.”

Waterford’s announcement on Thursday morning was issued by both the county board and players. It outlined a number of Covid-related concerns in the context of the pandemic surge in Northern Ireland, including the contentious claim that employers of some of the team and management had insisted on a 14-day quarantine when the team returned despite such precautions not being part of public health guidelines.

“The decision was reached,” ran the Waterford statement, “following the withdrawal of a number of the panel members due to:

“The personal family circumstances of some of the players, leading to concerns and reservations within the playing group of traveling to the Belfast area. These personal circumstances must be respected. Further, the reservations of spending a night in a hotel, coupled with the risk associated with the general exposure relating to the 24-hour period.

“The employers of several players and members of the team management stipulating that a 14-day isolation period would be required on returning from Northern Ireland.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.