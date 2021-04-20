Ulster SFC: Champions Cavan drawn against Tyrone

Champions Cavan have been given a daunting draw for the defence of their title. Mickey Graham’s team have been pitted against Tyrone in the quarter-finals.

Last year their surprise win over Donegal made for one of the stories of the season but their campaign ended against Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

The preliminary round, which didn’t feature Tyrone, Derry, Cavan and Monaghan, as they were involved in it for one of the past two years, this time paired Down and last year’s finalists Donegal with the winner taking on Derry.

Armagh face Antrim and Monaghan have a ‘local row’ against Fermanagh.

The semi-final draw has yet to be made.

Ulster SFC draw

Preliminary round:

Down v Donegal

Quarter-final:

Down/Donegal v Derry

Armagh v Antrim

Monaghan v Fermanagh

Tyrone v Cavan.

Semi-finals: draw to be made.