Tyrone take the pressure off thanks to late scoring spree

Armagh 2-10 Tyrone 2-15

Tyrone eased some pressure on their new management team in picking up the points in this tense derby at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday night.

They weathered a huge storm in the middle of the second half. With Rory Grugan off on a black card they aimed to profit, but instead they shipped a goal from a brilliant move finished by Conor Turbitt.

Two minutes later they were in serious bother when Frank Burns fouled Rian O’Neill to concede a penalty that Niall Morgan blocked out.

From this point they struck for home, scoring 1-5 to Armagh’s 0-2 to the finish, substitute Mark Bradley hitting a goal after a brilliant hand pass from Darragh Canavan that opened the defence.

Canavan was also responsible for setting up Peter Harte for a scorching first-half goal when he hit the roof of the net.

ARMAGH: 1 B Hughes; 2 R Kennedy, 3 A Forker, 4 J Morgan; 5 C Mackin, 6 A McKay, 7 C O’Hanlon; 8 N Grimley, 9 J Óg Burns (1-0); 10 J Hall (0-1), 11 R O’Neill (0-1), 12 G McCabe; 13 R Grugan (0-5, three frees), 14 O O’Neill (0-1), 15 S Campbell (0-1).

Subs: 19 B McCambidge for Kennedy (10 mins), 20 R McQuillan for Morgan (18), 18 P Hughes for Hall (21), 23 P Burns for Forker, 24 C Turbitt (1-0) for McCabe (both 34), 26 J Duffy (0-1) for Campbell (55).

TYRONE: 1 N Morgan; 2 C Munroe, 3 R McNamee, 4 P Hampsey; 5 M O’Neill, 6 M Donnelly (0-1), 7 P Harte (1-1); 8 F Burns, 9 D McClure; 10 P Donaghy (0-4, two frees, one mark), 11 D McCurry (0-7, four frees), 12 C Meyler (0-1); 13 K McGeary, 14 C McKenna, 15 D Canavan.

Subs: 17 R Brennan for O’Neill, 19 M Cassidy for McClure (both 35 mins), 26 N Sludden for McGeary (h-t), 18 M Bradley (1-1, one free) for Donaghy (50), 24 L Rafferty for Canavan (60), 22 M McKernan for Munroe (62)

Referee: David Gough (Meath).