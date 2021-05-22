Tyrone take the pressure off thanks to late scoring spree

Visitors outscore Armagh 1-5 to two points in the final quarter at the Athletic Grounds

Declan Bogue at the Athletic Grounds

Tyrone’s Peter Harte is challenged by Rian O’Neill of Armagh during the Allianz Football League Division 1 North match at the Athletic Grounds. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Armagh 2-10 Tyrone 2-15

Tyrone eased some pressure on their new management team in picking up the points in this tense derby at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday night.

They weathered a huge storm in the middle of the second half. With Rory Grugan off on a black card they aimed to profit, but instead they shipped a goal from a brilliant move finished by Conor Turbitt.

Two minutes later they were in serious bother when Frank Burns fouled Rian O’Neill to concede a penalty that Niall Morgan blocked out.

From this point they struck for home, scoring 1-5 to Armagh’s 0-2 to the finish, substitute Mark Bradley hitting a goal after a brilliant hand pass from Darragh Canavan that opened the defence.

Canavan was also responsible for setting up Peter Harte for a scorching first-half goal when he hit the roof of the net.

ARMAGH: 1 B Hughes; 2 R Kennedy, 3 A Forker, 4 J Morgan; 5 C Mackin, 6 A McKay, 7 C O’Hanlon; 8 N Grimley, 9 J Óg Burns (1-0); 10 J Hall (0-1), 11 R O’Neill (0-1), 12 G McCabe; 13 R Grugan (0-5, three frees), 14 O O’Neill (0-1), 15 S Campbell (0-1).

Subs: 19 B McCambidge for Kennedy (10 mins), 20 R McQuillan for Morgan (18), 18 P Hughes for Hall (21), 23 P Burns for Forker, 24 C Turbitt (1-0) for McCabe (both 34), 26 J Duffy (0-1) for Campbell (55).

TYRONE: 1 N Morgan; 2 C Munroe, 3 R McNamee, 4 P Hampsey; 5 M O’Neill, 6 M Donnelly (0-1), 7 P Harte (1-1); 8 F Burns, 9 D McClure; 10 P Donaghy (0-4, two frees, one mark), 11 D McCurry (0-7, four frees), 12 C Meyler (0-1); 13 K McGeary, 14 C McKenna, 15 D Canavan.

Subs: 17 R Brennan for O’Neill, 19 M Cassidy for McClure (both 35 mins), 26 N Sludden for McGeary (h-t), 18 M Bradley (1-1, one free) for Donaghy (50), 24 L Rafferty for Canavan (60), 22 M McKernan for Munroe (62)

Referee: David Gough (Meath).

