Tyrone SFC: Trillick take second title in five years at Healy Park

Trillick St Macartan’s 0-12 Errigal Ciarán 2-4

Trillick claimed the Tyrone SFC title for the second time in five years, finding a way to break Errigal Ciarán’s defensive resistance at Healy Park.

Mattie Donnelly and Rory Brennan rose to the challenge in magnificent fashion to help their side to an eighth title and more comfortably than the two points margin would suggest.

Trillick’s early energy saw them fire over scores through Ryan Gray, Lee Brennan and wing back Michael Gallagher, with a superb effort, to go three ahead after as many minutes.

Errigal struck it lucky in the sixth minute when Joe Maguire’s short kick-out was returned by Daire Gallagher, but the Trillick goalkeeper was dispossessed by teenager Odhran Robinson, who rolled the ball into an empty net.

Errigal Ciarán’s Pauric McAnenly and Trillick’s Michael Gallagher battle for possession at Healy Park. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Trillick responded with scores through James Garrity and Brennan, from a 45 metre free, to go in at the break with a 0-5 to 1-1 lead.

Mattie Donnelly picked off a couple of scores, while Rory Brennan inspired with a string of perfectly timed and beautifully executed challenges.

Lee Brennan was on song from dead balls, nailing a couple of long-range efforts, with corner back Damian Kelly also pushing up to score as the Reds went five clear.

Peter Harte drilled home a penalty, awarded for a foul on Pauric McAnenly, to give Errigal scant consolation.

TRILLICK: J Maguire; S O’Donnell, R Kelly, D Kelly (0-1); M Gallagher (0-1), D Gallagher, R Brennan; R Donnelly (0-1), G McCarron; M Donnelly (0-2), N Donnelly (0-1), R Gray (0-1); L Gray, L Brennan (0-4, two frees, one 45), J Garrity (0-1).

Subs: N Gormley for N Donnelly (58 mins), D McQuaid for M Gallagher (64)

ERRIGAL CIARÁN: D McAnenly; Ciarán Quinn, A McCrory, Cormac Quinn (0-1); S Tierney, N Kelly, P O’Hanlon; B McDonnell, E Kelly, P McAnenly, P Harte (1-3, 1-0 pen, one free, one 45), R McRory; O Robinson (1-0), Darren Canavan, M Kavanagh.

Subs: J Oguz for Robinson (h/t), D McDermott for O’Hanlon (38 mins), Darragh Canavan for Darren Canavan (40), T Canavan for E Kelly (45), S McRory for R McRory (52), T Colhoun for Tierney (57).

Referee: Eamonn McHugh (Aghyaran).