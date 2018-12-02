Tributes paid to former Leinster Council chairman Sheamus Howlin

Tributes have been paid to well-known GAA administrator Sheamus Howlin from Wexford, who died on Saturday after a serious illness. A former chair of the Leinster Council, he ran for the presidency of the GAA in 2014 but lost out to Aodhán Ó Fearghail and worked on a broad range of national committees.

At the time of the his death he was chair of the GAA’s Insurance Committee and had previously been head of the Overseas Development Committee during Nickey Brennan’s presidency, 2006-09. He had also been chair of his own county, Wexford’s county committee.

GAA president John Horan said that Sheamus Howlin had “over a distinguished lifetime of unselfish service, epitomised everything good about the Association.

“His energy, his work rate and above all his positive personality and ability to get on with people and bring them together made him a hugely popular figure throughout the GAA.

“He was fiercely proud of his club St Martin’s and of his county of Wexford. A former Chairman of the Leinster Council, he was a key figure in developing and supporting the growth of the GAA overseas and served on several national committees where his experience was invaluable.

“He showed remarkable courage and grace throughout his battle with illness where he continued to attend meetings and matches as much as possible. His loss will be felt by many and we send our deepest condolences to his wife Vera and family and to his wide circle of friends at home and abroad.

“Go dtuga Dia suaimhneas síoraí da anam.”

Current Leinster Council chair, Jim Bolger told RTE radio that his successor was “very well liked and personable” - an opinion anyone who had met Sheamus Howlin would echo.