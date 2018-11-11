Tributes paid after former Louth manager Paddy Clarke dies

Popular Drogheda man coached at club, county and international level
Paddy Clarke (right) pictured with Brian McEniff from the International Rules Series in 2001. Photograph: Tom Honan/Inpho

Paddy Clarke (right) pictured with Brian McEniff from the International Rules Series in 2001. Photograph: Tom Honan/Inpho

 

The death has taken place on Sunday morning after illness of former Louth manager Paddy Clarke.

A well-known and popular figure nationally within the GAA, the Drogheda native coached clubs to county titles in Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Cavan and Dublin and was assistant manager to Brian McEniff with the Irish international rules team in 2000 and 2001.

His spell with his home county included the Division Two league title in 2000 after a final against Offaly.

Paddy Clarke also maintained unparalleled records and statistics on Louth football and was an innovative coach as well as a courteous and friendly character, always happy to talk football – as many journalists could cheerfully attest.

Paying tribute to Clarke, Louth senior football manager Wayne Kierans said: “Paddy Clarke was a brilliant coach and a great man and I for one really appreciated his messages of support over the past few years. He will be missed.”

Former Louth goalkeeper Colm Nally told local radio: “I would say Paddy would have inspired me, and inspired numerous teams that he coached.

“He breathed life into even the most mundane tasks. He was devoid of ego.”

His removal will be on Wednesday morning at 10.30 o’clock, arriving to St Mary’s Church, James Street, for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.