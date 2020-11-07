Tipperary put Limerick away in extra-time to reach Munster final

Tipperary 1-15 Limerick 2-11

It took extra-time but Tipperary proved too good for Limerick at LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday afternoon, winning by a point to set up a Munster final meeting with either Cork or Kerry.

It will be Tipperary’s first Munster SFC appearance in four years.

First half goals from Sean McSweeney and Cillian Fahy had set Limerick on their way with Billy Lee’s side leading 2-6 to 0-5 by half-time.

Tipperary were in search of revenge after Limerick overcame The Premier County in Thurles last year to end six years without a Championship win.

But Billy Lee’s Treaty men started the stronger of the sides, albeit aided by a slight breeze on Shannonside.

A week of rain ensured a slick surface at LIT Gaelic Grounds with Limerick settling best on the unsurprisingly heavy pitch.

Promotion to Division Three has given Lee’s side a much-needed confidence boost and it has showed so far in this year’s Championship.

But a game of two halves forced extra-time before a late Brian Fox point secured the win for Tipperary.

Four different scorers for Limerick – McSweeney, Donal O’Sullivan, Hugh Bourke and Fahy – gave Lee’s side a one point advantage at the first-half water break.

Sweeney linked up well with Childs to raise the green flag shortly after the break.

And Limerick were seven points ahead on the verge of half-time when Fahy struck the back of the net at the Clare end of the ground.

Tipperary scored their first point in 16 minutes of play as Sweeney slotted over to narrow the deficit to six.

With the breeze at their back the visiting side enjoyed the better restart, with Kennedy and Sweeney both scoring from frees to narrow the gap to five points – 0-13 to 0-11 – by the 40th minute.

Further points from Kevin Fahy, Sweeney, Liam Boland, and a goal from Liam Casey saw Tipperary lead by two points – 1-11 to 2-6 – by the second water break.

However, Tipperary failed to push on after the short stoppage.

It was a one-point game when Darragh Treacy slotted over from out wide for Limerick’s first score of the second half with 58 minutes on the clock, before a close-range Bourke free put the sides on level terms again on the hour mark.

And, as stoppage time fast approached, substitute Cian Sheehan found space to put his side ahead, but an unbelievable outside of the foot free from Sweeney forced the game to extra-time.

And, as the floodlights came on and the evening darkened, the contest became more tense for both sides.

Boland pointed for Tipperary in the opening 10 minutes of extra-time but scores from McSweeney and O’Sullivan edged Limerick ahead in the second half.

Kiely then drew the sides level before Fox scored what proved to be the winning point.

Substitute Séamus O’Carroll won a mark for Limerick as he looked likely to force the game to penalties but the Castleknock forward somehow put the ball wide to hand Tipperary the win.

Limerick: Donal O’Sullivan (0-2, 0-1f, 0-1 ‘45); Sean O’Dea, Brian Fanning, Paul Maher; Tony McCarthy, Iain Corbett (c), Gordon Brown; Darragh Treacy (0-1), Tommie Childs; Killian Ryan (0-1), Cillian Fahy (1-1), Adrian Enright; Hugh Bourke (0-2, 0-2f), Tommy Griffin (0-1), Sean McSweeney (1-2).

Subs: Padraig De Brun for Adrian Enright (h/t), Danny Neville for Sean McSweeney (52), Cian Sheehan (0-1) for Tommy Griffin (52), Robbie Childs for Gordon Brown (55), Seamus O’Carroll for Killian Ryan (67), Michael Donovan for Tony McCarthy (7 ET), Davy Lyons for Cillian Fahy (12 ET), Sean McSweeney for Paul Maher (h/t ET).

Tipperary: Evan Comerford; Alan Campbell, Jimmy Feehan, Colm O’Shaughnessy; Bill Maher, Kevin Fahey (0-1), Robbie Kiely (0-1); Conal Kennedy, Liam Casey (1-0); Jack Kennedy (0-2, 0-2f), Michael Quinlivan (0-1), Emmet Moloney; Jason Lonergan, Conor Sweeney (c) (0-7, 0-5f) Colman Kennedy.

Subs: Liam Boland (0-2) for Colman Kennedy (h/t), Brian Fox (0-1) for Jason Lonergan (h/t), Riain Quigley for Jack Kennedy (59), Kevin O’Halloran for Emmet Moloney (67), Tadhg Fitzgerald for Colm O’Shaughnessy (70), Colman Kennedy for Riain Quigley (7 ET), Paudie Feehan for Kevin Fahey (12 ET).

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois).