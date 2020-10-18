Tipperary move closer to Division Three survival

Offaly’s promotion hopes take a heavy hit following defeat at Semple Stadium

Tipperary had too much for Offaly at Semple Stadium on Sunday. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Tipperary 1-16 Offaly 0-16

Tipperary took a giant stride towards preserving their Division Three status in the National Football League with this fully deserved win over Offaly at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

For both teams the stakes were high. Offaly needed success to maintain their push for promotion, and this lapse sees them drop out of contention.

They can have no complaints. Tipperary were the better side throughout. They led 0-5 to 0-3 at the first water break, and the decisive score came in the 31st minute when Conor Sweeney converted a penalty after Michael Quinlivan was dragged down. Kevin O Halloran missed two further great goal chances for Tipp who led at the break 1-8 to 0-9.

In a competitive third quarter the sides shared eight points but Tipp suffered a setback when Jack Kennedy was black-carded in the 53rd minute.

They kept their composure to deny Offaly possession, outpointing their rivals four to two in the closing stages.

Kennedy was Tipp’s top performer but Michael Quinlivan, Kevin Fahey, Conor Sweeney and sub Liam Boland all had big games.

For an under performing Offaly, Bernard Allen, Eoin Rigney, John Moloney, and Peter Cunningham did most.

Tipperary: E Comerford; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O Shaughnessy; B Maher, K Fahey, R Kiely; S O Brien (0-1), L Casey (0-2); J Kennedy (0-3), M Quinlivan (0-2), P Austin; K O Halloran (0-1), C Sweeney (1-5, one penalty, two frees), C Ryan. Subs: B Fox for O Brien(23 mins), R Quigley for Ryan (half-time), L Boland (0-2) for Austin (45m), J Lonergan for O Halloran (52 mins), E Moloney for Maher (64mins).

Offaly: P Dunican; D Hogan, E Rigney, N Darby; E Carroll (0-1), J Moloney (0-1), C Donohue; A Leavy, J Hayes; S Horan, R McNamee (0-1), C Mangan (0-1); C Farrell (0-4, four frees), P Cunningham (0-3, one free), B Allen (0-2); Subs: A Sullivan (0-1) for Donohue (half-time), C Doyle for Leavy (half-time), N McNamee (0-1) for Farrell (50 mins); C McNamee(0-1) for Mangan(59m), R Egan for Moloney (69m).

Referee: D Murnane (Cork).

