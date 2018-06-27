The GAA appear to be sticking by their threat that if Kildare do not turn up to Saturday’s SFC qualifier against Mayo in Croke Park, they will be forfeiting the fixture. Ticket sales are continuing on Wednesday, as Kildare maintain they will be turning up at their home ground in St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge. In his column this morning, Darragh Ó Sé explains why Croke Park have lost, whether they are right or wrong in this instance, because people were just waiting for somebody to take a stand against them: “There is a general resentment everywhere outside Dublin towards the fact that all the work and all the money and everything else seems to be in Dublin.” Seán Moran however, writes in his column that the GAA are correct not to respond to Kildare’s ultimatum.

Marcos Rojo was the unlikely hero for Argentina last night, as his late goal sealed a 2-1 win over Nigeria and a place in the last-16 of the World Cup. Lionel Messi had earlier inspired his team, dictating the play and scoring a beautiful goal. Today, Groups E and F come to a conclusion, in the latter South Korea face reigning champions Germany at 3pm, while at the same time Mexico face Sweden. That Group is very much alive, while in Group E Costa Rica are already out, and they play Switzerland at 7pm, while Serbia take on Brazil.

