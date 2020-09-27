St Loman’s secure Westmeath title after extra time
John Heslin’s late score proves vital as Tyrrellspass are edged out in Mullingar
John Heslin inspired St Loman’s to Westmeath SFC final victory on Sunday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
St Loman’s, Mullingar 0-17 Tyrrellspass 2-9 (AET)
It took extra-time for pre-match favourites St Loman’s, Mullingar to edge past Tyrrellspass in an absorbing Westmeath senior football championship final in Mullingar on Sunday afternoon.
The sides were tied at half-time in normal time (0-6 to 1-3), Tyrrellspass’ goal coming from an 18th-minute penalty converted by Ger Egan. St Loman’s led by two points with the hour elapsed, but substitute Evan Connell scored a goal for the underdogs deep into injury-time. However, there was still time for John Heslin to equalise from a difficult free to bring the game to extra-time.
St Loman’s led by a point (0-15 to 2-8) at half-time in extra-time, and they doubled that advantage in the second period with Heslin and Ronan O’Toole prominent in attack.
St Loman’s, Mullingar: J Daly; P Dowdall, D O’Keeffe, D Whelan; K Reilly (0-1), R Jones, C O’Donoghue; S Flanagan, F Ayorinde; C Reilly, R O’Toole (0-3), S McCartan (0-1); P Foy (0-2), J Heslin (0-8, five frees), F O’Hara (0-1). Subs: R Sheahan for C Reilly (38 mins), K Regan (0-1) for Jones (55 m), E Gaffney for O’Hara (60 + 4m), S Kelly for O’Donoghue (ET, 19m).
Tyrrellspass: D Quinn; J Corcoran, J Gonoud, S Quinn; V Sizychas, N Harte, C Slevin; D Lynam, Denis Glennon; A O’Brien (0-2), A Flanagan (0-1), D McNicholas (0-1); K Geraghty, David Glennon, G Egan (1-5, 1-0 pen, four frees). Subs: B Slevin for Sizychas (HT), T Ryan for Geraghty (45 mins), C Rigney for C Slevin (50m), E Connell (1-0) for David Glennon (56m), C Dunne for Rigney ET, HT), M Geraghty for O’Brien (ET, HT), P Sheridan for Flanagan (ET, 13m).
Referee: P Fox (Rosemount).