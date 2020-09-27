St Loman’s secure Westmeath title after extra time

St Loman’s, Mullingar 0-17 Tyrrellspass 2-9 (AET)

It took extra-time for pre-match favourites St Loman’s, Mullingar to edge past Tyrrellspass in an absorbing Westmeath senior football championship final in Mullingar on Sunday afternoon.

The sides were tied at half-time in normal time (0-6 to 1-3), Tyrrellspass’ goal coming from an 18th-minute penalty converted by Ger Egan. St Loman’s led by two points with the hour elapsed, but substitute Evan Connell scored a goal for the underdogs deep into injury-time. However, there was still time for John Heslin to equalise from a difficult free to bring the game to extra-time.

St Loman’s led by a point (0-15 to 2-8) at half-time in extra-time, and they doubled that advantage in the second period with Heslin and Ronan O’Toole prominent in attack.

St Loman’s, Mullingar: J Daly; P Dowdall, D O’Keeffe, D Whelan; K Reilly (0-1), R Jones, C O’Donoghue; S Flanagan, F Ayorinde; C Reilly, R O’Toole (0-3), S McCartan (0-1); P Foy (0-2), J Heslin (0-8, five frees), F O’Hara (0-1). Subs: R Sheahan for C Reilly (38 mins), K Regan (0-1) for Jones (55 m), E Gaffney for O’Hara (60 + 4m), S Kelly for O’Donoghue (ET, 19m).

Tyrrellspass: D Quinn; J Corcoran, J Gonoud, S Quinn; V Sizychas, N Harte, C Slevin; D Lynam, Denis Glennon; A O’Brien (0-2), A Flanagan (0-1), D McNicholas (0-1); K Geraghty, David Glennon, G Egan (1-5, 1-0 pen, four frees). Subs: B Slevin for Sizychas (HT), T Ryan for Geraghty (45 mins), C Rigney for C Slevin (50m), E Connell (1-0) for David Glennon (56m), C Dunne for Rigney ET, HT), M Geraghty for O’Brien (ET, HT), P Sheridan for Flanagan (ET, 13m).

Referee: P Fox (Rosemount).