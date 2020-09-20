St Brigid’s take Roscommon crown off Pádraig Pearses

St Brigid’s 1-11 Pádraig Pearses 0-8

St Brigid’s are back on familiar territory as the kingpins of Roscommon club football after a sensational second-half performance dethroned Pádraig Pearses at Dr Hyde Park.

Brian Stack’s 42nd minute goal sent Benny O’Brien’s side on their way to a famous victory after the All-Ireland club champions from 2013 led 0-5 to 0-4 following a tactical opening 30 minutes of football.

Pearses were a huge disappointment, with their influential players strangely off-form. But to Brigid’s credit, they never allowed their south Roscommon neighbours to settle, with Peter Domican superb, before Stack’s goal allowed them to disappear over the horizon.

There was never a hint of a Pearses revival as scores from Ben O’Carroll, substitutes Donnchadh Gately, Conor Gleeson, man of the match Brian Derwin and Ciarán Sugrue sealed a richly deserved victory.

Earlier in the game, St Brigid’s, playing with the wind, were more economical with far less possession, with Derwin and Ruaidhrí Fallon kicking superb scores.

The majority of Pearses’ points came from frees from Paul Carey and a ‘45 from Emmett Kelly before Hubert Darcy kicked his side’s first point from play on the stroke of half time.

But once Stack pounced for Brigid’s goal 12 minutes into the second half, there was no stopping them.

St Brigid’s: J Martin; D Sheehy, P Domican, P Frost; A Daly, R Stack, P McGrath; B Stack (1-0), E Nolan (0-1); E Sheehy, G Cunniffe (0-1), R Fallon (0-1); B O’Carroll (0-1), B Derwin (0-4, two frees), C Sugrue (0-1). Subs: D Gately (0-1) for E Sheehy (47 mins), R Dolan for Cunniffe (53), R Smith for O’Carroll (58), C Gleeson (0-1) for Sugrue (59), E Cunnane for Derwin (60).

Padraig Pearses: P Whelan; S Carty, A Butler, S Mulvey; G Downey, R Daly, D Murray; N Carty, C Daly; L Daly, N Daly, P Carey (0-3, three frees); E Kelly (0-1, ‘45), H Darcy (0-2), C Payne (0-1). Subs: C Nevin for N Carty (44 mins), S Ryan (0-1) for Kelly (54).

Referee: K. Naughton