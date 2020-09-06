Sligo SFC: Holders Tourlestrane still on course for five-in-a-row

Dramatic comeback in semi-final win over St Mary’s secures final date with Drumcliffe/Rosses Point

Nathan Rooney: was on target for St Mary’s in the Sligo semi-final. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Nathan Rooney: was on target for St Mary’s in the Sligo semi-final. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Four-in-a-row champions Tourlestrane will face first-time finalists Drumcliffe/Rosses Point in this year’s Sligo senior football final in two weeks.

Both sides had to come from behind to win by a point in their weekend semi-finals in Markievicz Park.

The reigning champions were four down to St Mary’s heading into the final quarter, but kicked six after the second water break to run out dramatic 0-11 to 2-4 winners.

They led by 0-4 to 0-3 at half-time, with Johnny Kelly kicking two points from play, and the centre-forward also hit the first point of the second period. But two goals in quick succession pushed the Sligo town side into a deserved lead.

The first came from full-forward Nathan Rooney, who finished confidently after a good team move. Stephen Coen then netted from the penalty spot minutes later, as Aidan Rooney’s side took control.

Points from James Leonard, Liam Gaughan and Kelly again brought the gap back to one, but a fine score from Rooney raised St Mary’s hopes.

It was his last involvement though, as he was sin-binned almost straight after, and further scores from Gaughan and Kelly levelled things up, before Leonard popped up with a sensational winner in injury-time.

Drumcliffe/Rosses Point defeated last year’s beaten finalists Coolera/Strandhill on Saturday helped largely by a 47th minute goal from Niall Collery.

He fisted to the net following some great work by Paul Logan, and also fisted a point a minute later as they turned a three-point deficit into a one-point lead.

Barry O’Mahony did his best to rescue Coolera’s hopes, and hit eight of their nine scores. But Logan pointed the winner as Drumcliffe held on for a 1-7 to 0-9 victory.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.