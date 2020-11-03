Sligo confirm seven positive Covid-19 cases ahead of semi-final clash with Galway

The Sligo county board is continuing to liaise with Croke Park and the Connacht Council over the staging of this Saturday’s provincial football semi-final against Galway after confirmation that seven members of the Sligo panel have tested positive for Covid-19.

It emerged on Tuesday morning that the Sligo county board are now following the protocols and HSE guidelines around the matter and have been in touch with officials at Croke Park and the Connacht Council in relation to the game proceeding as scheduled.

Sligo are set to play Galway in Pearse Stadium this Saturday in the first of the semi-finals, with the second semi-final between Roscommon and Mayo set for Dr Hyde Park on Sunday. With the Connacht final then scheduled for Sunday week, November 15th, there is no apparent room for any postponement, as already outlined by Croke Park, unless the following game is a fortnight away.

It is understood that several more players from the squad were tested on Monday evening, and are now awaiting those results. A statement from the county board said: “Sligo GAA wish to confirm that a number of members of the Sligo football panel have unfortunately returned a positive Covid-19 test.

“The players in question are currently in isolation and following HSE guideline as are a number of close contacts.

“The players are doing well. A number of the squad are currently awaiting further test results. Sligo GAA are currently liaising with GAA officials at Croke Park and Connacht GAA.”

While Croke Park has been adamant that counties would have to forfeit games given the tight schedule, there are three weeks from the Connacht football final to the All-Ireland semi-finals, which may yet allow for some room for a postponement.

Meanwhile, the GAA have also publicly acknowledged the support of the Department of Sport and Sport Ireland for the financial package announced for sport.

GAA director general Tom Ryan and president John Horan said: “We would like to place on record our thanks to Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers, and by extension the government as a whole, in making available these very welcome supports for sport in Ireland and Gaelic games in particular.

“These funds will make a significant difference in helping our organisation at all levels in the weeks and months ahead after what has been an incredibly challenging year to date.”