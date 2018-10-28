Slaughtneil dethroned by Ballycran in Ulster hurling semi-final

James Coyle hit two goals for the Down champions at Corrigan Park on Sunday
Ballycran are into the Ulster club hurling final. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Ballycran 4-15 Slaughtneil 1-14

Ballycran dethroned reigning Ulster champions Slaughtneil at Corrigan Park, defeating the Derry men by 10 points. James Coyle hit two goals for the Down champions, while free-takers Scott Nicholson and Colum McManus hit six points apiece for the winners.

Gary Savage’s men showed serious hunger and intent right from the throw-in and led 1-2 to a point when Coyle scored his first goal. And when Niall Breen hit the second goal of the contest it left the scoreboard reading 2-4 to 0-4 after 20 minutes. The holders, however, enjoyed the better second quarter with Meehaul McGrath’s 29th minute goal leaving his side trailing 2-6 to 1-7 after the break.

But after the interval it was all Ballycran. Nicholson was at the heart of their continuous point scoring, but it was final quarter goals from Christopher Egan and a second from Coyle that confirmed the Ballycran victory.

Ballycran: S Keith, M Hughes, P Hughes, S Ennis, M Taylor, P Flynn, B Nicholson, S Nicholson (0-7, 0-4 frees), P Savage, C McAllister, C Woods (0-1), L Savage (0-1), N Breen (1-0), C McManus (0-6 frees), J Coyle (2-0)

Subs: C Egan for N Breen (43 mins), G Hughes for C McAllister (49 mins).

Slaughtneil: G O’Kane, R McCartney, S Cassidy, P McNeill, C McKenna, C McKaigue (0-1), K McKaigue, Sh McGuigan, M McGuigan (0-1), B Rogers (0-2), G Bradley (0-1), M McGrath, Se McGuigan (0-1), B Cassidy (0-1), C O’Doherty (0-7 frees).

Subs: C McAllister for M McGrath (46 mins), S Cassidy for M McGuigan (47 mins).

Referee: J Clarke (Cavan)

