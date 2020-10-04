Slaughtneil back on top in Derry after seeing off Magherafelt

Slaughtneil 0-11 Magherafelt 1-04

Slaughtneil won back their county football title, for the first time since 2017, after defeating Magherafelt by four points at Bellaghy on Sunday.

Chrissy McKaigue produced a man of the match performance for the winners, while free-taker Christopher Bradley top scored with three points.

In a contest where two well-drilled defences were on top, the Emmet’s led 0-4 to 0-2 at half-time with McKaigue’s brace of points from play the half’s only highlight.

Points from Shane McGuigan, Francis McEldowney and Brendan Rogers stretched Slaughtneil’s advantage to five points soon after the restart as Paul Bradley’s side threatened to snuff out Magherafelt’s challenge.

But a thundering goal from Jared Monaghan dragged the Rossas back into contention in the 40th minute. A Shane Heavron free made it a two point game before points from McGuigan and Christopher Bradley once again held Magherafelt at arm’s length.

A late point from Ronan Bradley confirmed Slaughtneil champions.

Slaughtneil: A McMullan, P McNeill, B Rogers (0-1), C McAllister (0-1), F McEldowney (0-1), C McKaigue (0-2), K Feeney, P Bradley, P Cassidy, S Cassidy, C O’Doherty, M McGrath, C Bradley (0-3f), S McGuigan (0-2), B Cassidy.

Subs: P Kearney for C McAllister (H/T), R Bradley (0-1) for S Cassidy (58).

Magherafelt: O Lynch, S McErlain, D O’Neill, G Lupari, C McCluskey (0-1), F Duffin, C Kearns (0-2), J Monaghan (1-0), D Heavron, P McLarnon, S Heavron (0-1f), J Young, M McEvoy, E McGuckin, R Ferris.

Subs: P Quinn for D O’Neill (50), D Martin for G Lupari (55), A McElhone for R Ferris (59).

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Bellaghy).