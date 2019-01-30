Sigerson Cup: UCD turn on the style to book quarter-final slot

Con O’Callaghan among goalscorers at Belfield; St Mary’s and NUIG also qualify

UCD’s Evan O’Carroll scores a goal during the Sigerson Cup match against DIT at Belfield. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

UCD’s Evan O’Carroll scores a goal during the Sigerson Cup match against DIT at Belfield. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

UCD overcame DIT on a scoreline of 3-14 to 0-6 to book their place in the quarter finals of the 2019 Sigerson Cup.

The South Dublin college were dominant in the opening half and held a 1-7 to 0-3 lead at half-time, with the goal arriving courtesy of Evan O’Carroll.

UCD were in complete control in the second half and goals from Con O’Callaghan and Luke Fortune gave the Dublin side a 17-point victory.

John Divilly’s side possess some fantastic footballers such as O’Callaghan, Liam Silke and Conor Meyler within their ranks and it will take a serious team to beat them.

St Mary’s advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition after a 1-15 to 1-10 victory over IT Tralee.

Shane McGuigan registered 0-10 for the Belfast college which was crucial in securing the victory.

St Mary’s held a slender one-point lead when IT Tralee’s Dara Moynihan was sent off in the 51st minute and the hosts pushed on for a five-point win.

NUIG defeated Garda College 0-11 to 0-9 to advance to face University of Ulster in the next round.

The Galway university suffered a surprise defeat to St Mary’s in the opening round but bounced back with two wins against Queen’s University and Garda College respectively.

IT Carlow overcame UL in the day’s other fixture with home side claiming a 0-12 to 0-9 win, to follow up their victory over CIT last week.

LIT defeated Trinity College in Wednesday’s only Fitzgibbon Cup encounter.

This result secures a quarter-final place for the Limerick college, who held a 3-10 to 0-4 lead at half-time and the home side pushed on for a 3-21 to 0-8 victory.

RESULTS

Sigerson Cup Round 3

St Mary’s 1-15, IT Tralee 1-10

UCD 3-14, DIT 0-6

IT Carlow 0-12, UL 0-9

NUIG 0-11, Garda College 0-9

Fitzgibbon Cup Round 2

LIT 3-21 Trinity College 0-8

